Haiti extends a state of emergency and nighttime curfew to try and curb violent gang attacks

Pedestrians walk past a court building that was set on fire by gangs moments before in the Delmas 28 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 12:20 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 12:26 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government said Thursday that it was extending a state of emergency and nighttime curfew to try and curb violent gang attacks that have paralyzed the capital of Port-au-Prince amid a fierce political battle for power.

An initial three-day curfew was announced over the weekend, but gangs have continued to attack police stations and other state institutions at night as Haiti’s National Police struggles to contain the violence with limited staff and resources.

The attacks began a week ago shortly after embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to hold general elections in mid-2025 while attending a meeting of Caribbean leaders. Henry is currently in Puerto Rico, where he was forced to land on Tuesday after the armed groups laid siege to the international airport, preventing him from returning.

Scores of people have died in the recent attacks, including several police officers. The violence also has left more than 15,000 people homeless

A U.S. Defense official says a Marine Corps Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, or FAST team is being deployed to Haiti to protect the U.S. Embassy. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deployment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven, a suburb of Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

34m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

2h ago

Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam
Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. It is the month of fasting and one of the five pillars on which the Muslim faith is based. Muslims believe that during the last 10 days of the month, Allah (the Muslim...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven, a suburb of Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

34m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

2h ago

Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam
Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. It is the month of fasting and one of the five pillars on which the Muslim faith is based. Muslims believe that during the last 10 days of the month, Allah (the Muslim...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

17h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

19h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

20h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.
2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.
More Videos