Hamas says cease-fire talks to resume next week, making a truce before Ramadan unlikely

Palestinians carry their belongings after visiting their houses destroyed in the Israeli offensive on Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

By Samy Magdy And Abby Sewell, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 6:23 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 6:26 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Hamas said Thursday that its delegation has left Cairo and that talks on a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release will resume next week, making it extremely unlikely that mediators will broker a deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Egyptian officials had earlier said the negotiations reached an impasse over Hamas’ demand for a phased process culminating in an end to the war. But they did not rule out a deal before Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Sunday and has emerged as an informal deadline.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said Israel “refuses to commit to and give guarantees regarding the cease-fire, the return of the displaced, and withdrawal from the areas of its incursion.” But he said the talks were still ongoing and would resume next week. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The U.S., Egypt and Qatar have been trying for weeks to broker an agreement on a six-week cease-fire and the release of 40 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The Egyptian officials said Hamas has agreed on the main terms of such an agreement as a first stage, but wants commitments that it will lead to an eventual, more permanent cease-fire.

Hamas has said it will not release all of the remaining hostages without a full Israeli withdrawal from the territory. Palestinian militants are believed to be holding around 100 hostages, and the remains of 30 others, captured during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel that triggered the war.

Hamas is also demanding the release of a large number of prisoners, including top militants serving life sentences, in exchange for the remaining hostages.

Israel has publicly ruled out those demands, saying it intends to resume the offensive after any cease-fire with the goal of destroying Hamas.

The Egyptian officials say Israel wants to confine the negotiations to the more limited agreement. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations with media. Both officials said mediators are still pressing the two parties to soften their positions.

Ramadan, the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, often sees Israeli-Palestinian tensions rise over access to a major holy site in Jerusalem. It is expected to begin on Sunday, but the start of the lunar month depends on the sighting of the moon.

___

Sewell reported from Beirut.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Samy Magdy And Abby Sewell, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

46m ago

Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto's west end. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car in the westbound lanes...

1h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

10h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

32m ago

Top Stories

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

46m ago

Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto's west end. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car in the westbound lanes...

1h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

10h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

11h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

14h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

20h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

20h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
More Videos