Police ID 19-year-old fatally shot in downtown Hamilton in ‘targeted attack’

Alexander Circiumaru, 19, Hamilton
On Thursday, authorities received permission from family members to share the identity of the victim as 19-year-old Alexander Circiumaru of Hamilton. A post-mortem examination is taking place today in Toronto. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 7, 2024 4:01 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 4:05 pm.

A 19-year-old man fatally shot in downtown Hamilton has been identified in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.

Officers were called to 119 King Street West near MacNab Street South just before 1 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, authorities received permission from family members to share the identity of the victim as 19-year-old Alexander Circiumaru of Hamilton. A post-mortem examination was scheduled for today in Toronto.

Investigators determined that Circiumaru was walking on a sidewalk when a male shooter jumped out of a car and fired several rounds before returning to the car and fleeing westbound on King Street West. Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen continuing westbound in the area of King Street West and Queen Street North. 

Authorities believe this to be a targeted attack and are reviewing area CCTV video to identify those people involved. 

The shooter is described as a man dressed in all-black clothing and wearing a face mask. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a newer model Honda Civic, black or dark grey, with a spoiler on the trunk.

With files from Michael Talbot of CityNews

