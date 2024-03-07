Highlights of Yukon’s territorial budget for 2024

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon Liberal government tabled its 2024 budget Thursday. The $2.08-billion budget forecasts a surplus of $119 million. Here are some other key figures and projects being funded:

— $484 million in capital spending

— $1.595 billion in operations and maintenance costs

— $27.3 million to build affordable housing

— $20.1 million to build or renovate schools

— $3.6 million for a new Foreign Credentials Recognition Project to integrated internationally trained health-care workers into the Yukon workforce

— $2.1 million in rental subsidies for people escaping gender-based violence

— $25.9 million to develop land lots across the territory

— $75 million for ongoing work on the Whitehorse airport

— $8.8 million to increase Yukon’s renewable energy supply, including exploring a connection to British Columbia’s energy grid

The Canadian Press