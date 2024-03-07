Highlights of Yukon’s territorial budget for 2024
Posted March 7, 2024 6:14 pm.
Last Updated March 7, 2024 6:26 pm.
WHITEHORSE — The Yukon Liberal government tabled its 2024 budget Thursday. The $2.08-billion budget forecasts a surplus of $119 million. Here are some other key figures and projects being funded:
— $484 million in capital spending
— $1.595 billion in operations and maintenance costs
— $27.3 million to build affordable housing
— $20.1 million to build or renovate schools
— $3.6 million for a new Foreign Credentials Recognition Project to integrated internationally trained health-care workers into the Yukon workforce
— $2.1 million in rental subsidies for people escaping gender-based violence
— $25.9 million to develop land lots across the territory
— $75 million for ongoing work on the Whitehorse airport
— $8.8 million to increase Yukon’s renewable energy supply, including exploring a connection to British Columbia’s energy grid
The Canadian Press