Leafs acquiring defenceman Joel Edmundson from Capitals for draft picks

Washington Capitals defenceman Joel Edmundson (6) in action against the New York Rangers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in New York. (Adam Hunger/AP Photo)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 7, 2024 11:49 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 11:50 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired veteran defenceman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports.

The Maple Leafs will send the Capitals a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, originally acquired from the New York Islanders, and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, originally acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington is also retaining 50 per cent of Edmundson’s $1.75 million cap hit.

Edmundson is a rental as he’s in the final year of a four-year, $14-million deal originally signed with the Montreal Canadiens.

The 30-year-old Edmundson, who was sidelined near the start of the season with a broken hand after also battling injuries the past two years, has one goal and five assists in 44 games this season.

The six-foot-five, 221-pounder brings good Stanley Cup experience to his new team. He won a Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and went to the Final with the Canadiens in 2021.

The Capitals acquired Edmundson in a trade with the rebuilding Canadiens last summer and the Canadiens are retaining 50 per cent of his salary from that trade.

The Brandon, Man. native, picked 46th overall by the Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft, has 29 goal and 81 assists for 110 points in 531 career games with St. Louis, the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal and Washington.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven, a suburb of Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

35m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

2h ago

Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam
Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. It is the month of fasting and one of the five pillars on which the Muslim faith is based. Muslims believe that during the last 10 days of the month, Allah (the Muslim...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven, a suburb of Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

35m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

2h ago

Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam
Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. It is the month of fasting and one of the five pillars on which the Muslim faith is based. Muslims believe that during the last 10 days of the month, Allah (the Muslim...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

17h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

19h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

20h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.
2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.
More Videos