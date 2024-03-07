Montreal public health reports two new measles cases, bringing Quebec total to 12

MONTREAL — Quebec health officials are reporting two more measles cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the province to 12.

The new cases are both in Montreal, adding to the seven that were previously reported in the public health jurisdiction that encompasses the city and its on-island suburbs.

Quebec’s Health Department says two cases have been reported in Laval, Que., located north of Montreal, and one case is in the central Mauricie region.

Montreal’s public health agency says that seven cases in its jurisdiction, including the two new infections, are due to community transmission and two are linked to international travel.

The agency says it’s stepping up efforts to identify people with whom infected individuals have had contact.

Officials on Monday said the number of cases in the province was a cause for concern, noting that measles vaccination rates were as low as 30 per cent in some Montreal schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press