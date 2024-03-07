Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2024 4:39 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,794.56, up 200.60 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $97.05 on 9.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 68 cents, or 1.44 per cent, to $48.05 on 7.2 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $24.14 on 6.5 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 13 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $32.25 on 5.4 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $46.82 on 5.3 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 24 cents, or 6.69 per cent, to $3.35 on 5.0 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $46.82. Suncor Energy Inc. said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Fort McKay First Nation on a prospective oilsands lease development opportunity on reserve lands. The Calgary-based oilsands company said it is progressing early-stage technical and commercial feasibility assessments to determine the quality and quantity of economically recoverable bitumen ore in the area, which is located within the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in northern Alberta and on the Fort McKay First Nation’s traditional territory.

Shares in Linamar Corp. rose after the company raised its dividend and reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago. Executive chair and CEO Linda Hasenfratz said the company is looking forward to another year of double-digit growth in revenue and profits for 2024. The Guelph, Ont.-based manufacturing company reported late Wednesday that it earned $104.4 million or $1.69 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $92.2 million or $1.49 per diluted share a year earlier. Sales for the quarter rose to $2.5 billion from $2.1 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7,2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

25m ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

1h ago

'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash
'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash

A small but growing memorial, made up of bouquets and teddy bears, formed outside a home north of Toronto on Thursday as a community grieved a family of five killed in a small plane crash in Nashville. Victor...

49m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

1h ago

