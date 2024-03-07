MPs to move on AI bill without testimony from Canadian companies: business group

The Peace Tower of Parliament Hill is pictured through the iron fence along Wellington Street in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it is seriously concerned Canadian businesses weren’t able to testify on proposed federal artificial intelligence legislation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2024 3:00 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 3:12 am.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it is seriously concerned Canadian businesses weren’t able to testify on proposed federal artificial intelligence legislation.

While the House of Commons industry committee heard from Big Tech companies, the group says Canadian businesses weren’t given the opportunity to appear in front of MPs on the newer AI piece of Bill C-27.

In November, the innovation minister outlined numerous amendments the government plans to make to the AI portion of the bill, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act.

“Without a plethora of witnesses testifying on the Minister’s substantial revisions to the bill, we believe that AIDA stands to pass without proper consultation, informed discussion, or fair expectations for feedback,” the group said in a brief published on the committee site Wednesday.

The chamber said that underscores “why we recommend the Committee to allow for a robust public consultation it desperately needs and which businesses across Canada deserve.” 

Following Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s proposed amendments, the committee studying the bill only held five meetings, in which Canadian companies didn’t have a chance to appear, it said.

With the proposed changes, the bill has effectively become “a fundamentally new piece of legislation,” the chamber argued.

It said it is “seriously concerned about the lack of Canadian companies having had the opportunity to testify, particularly (small and medium enterprises), the backbone of the Canadian economy.”

The committee has now finished its study and will begin the process of amending the bill in April, without appearances from any more witnesses.

Bill C-27 would update Canada’s privacy laws and introduce Canada’s first federal legislation specifically aimed at artificial intelligence, which would introduce new obligations for “high-impact” systems. 

Ulrike Bahr-Gedalia, senior director of digital economy, technology and innovation at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said AI is now embedded in business processes.

“I would think the majority of companies are using AI in some kind of shape or form,” she said in an interview.

Bahr-Gedalia said smaller businesses will have to comply with the law, and it would be “very troublesome” for them to have to do that without having a chance to voice potential challenges they foresee with the legislation.

Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson for Champagne, said that in recent months the government consulted with “academics, experts, civil society and the business community, including the Chamber of Commerce.” 

She said in an emailed statement the committee has been studying the bill since the fall of 2023, “hearing from over 100 witnesses and receiving over 70 written submissions. We look forward to continuing our work to get this legislation across the finish line.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

4h ago

Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

One man has died after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, police said. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway...

4h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

7h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

4h ago

Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

One man has died after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, police said. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway...

4h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

7h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

8h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

11h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

17h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

17h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
More Videos