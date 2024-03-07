NYC public servants accused of stealing identities of homeless in pandemic fraud scheme

By Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 6:18 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 6:27 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Several New York City employees were arrested Thursday for their alleged role in a scheme to steal the identities of homeless shelter residents and defraud a pandemic-era relief program.

Manhattan prosecutors brought charges against 18 people, including five employees of the city’s homeless services agency, an NYPD officer, an MTA worker, and two letter carriers for the U.S. Postal Service.

Beginning in April 2020, prosecutors allege the defendants worked together to obtain approximately $1.2 million in fraudulent pandemic unemployment benefits by filing bogus claims on behalf of 170 people — most of whom live in city-run homeless shelters.

“Stealing the identity of New Yorkers, many of them homeless, and defrauding a critical social safety net program in one of the most challenging times in our city’s history is downright shameful,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a press conference. “This type of conduct by our public servants is unacceptable.”

Each of the defendants who were arraigned on Thursday afternoon pleaded not guilty to charges that included grand larceny, conspiracy, and burglary.

Prosecutors said they uncovered the benefits fraud while pursuing a separate case against two Department of Homeless Services employees for their alleged involvement in manufacturing ghost guns.

In the course of that investigation, they learned that several DHS employees were using their positions to steal the personal information of unwitting homeless residents, according to the criminal indictment.

They also enlisted a U.S. postal worker, instructing the Department of Labor to send the bank cards to addresses they knew were on his route so he could intercept them, prosecutors said.

As the scheme progressed, some of the participants turned against each other. At least two defendants are accused of stealing $30,000 from the home of a co-conspirator, who they believed was hoarding the proceeds.

One of the individuals allegedly involved in the burglary left her DHS job for a position at the NYPD, prosecutors said, before rejoining the homeless services agency after she was fired by the police department in 2022.

A second individual involved in the conspiracy worked as a school safety agent at the NYPD. She was terminated on Thursday, the police department said.

A spokesperson for DHS did not respond to a request for comment.

Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

35m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

2h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

2h ago

'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash
'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash

A small but growing memorial, made up of bouquets and teddy bears, formed outside a home north of Toronto on Thursday as a community grieved a family of five killed in a small plane crash in Nashville. Victor...

31m ago

Top Stories

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

35m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

2h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

2h ago

'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash
'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash

A small but growing memorial, made up of bouquets and teddy bears, formed outside a home north of Toronto on Thursday as a community grieved a family of five killed in a small plane crash in Nashville. Victor...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

6h ago

1:52
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving

The Bank of Canada, wary of lowering rates too soon, has kept the overnight interest rate at 5%. But some realtors say commercial banks are offering mortgages at close to that rate - suggesting they may expect a rate drop soon.

21h ago

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

23h ago

2:42
Winter far from over with colder temperatures on the way
Winter far from over with colder temperatures on the way

Toronto isn't likely to experience double-digit temperatures anytime soon, as a cold front will arrive this weekend that could make for a drastic drop, along with a rainy Saturday.

22h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.
More Videos