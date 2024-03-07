Ontario Power Generation facilities hit record-highs as demand set to increase

Ontario Power Generation's Sir Adam Beck hydro facilities in Niagara Falls.
Ontario Power Generation's Sir Adam Beck hydro facilities in Niagara Falls. CITYNEWS/David Zura

By David Zura

Posted March 7, 2024 5:03 pm.

The Sir Adam Beck hydro facilities in Niagara Falls marked their highest energy production since 1982 this year. At the same time, the Pickering Nuclear station recorded its second-highest output ever as a six-unit station.

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is crediting a decrease in outages, along with higher unit utilization during periods of demand to these record high productions.

“We’re working really hard at this plant to try and provide availability, so we’ve doing some overhauls coming up, so actually 19. We’re going to look to increase the capacity of the station by maybe one percent or so, and that’ll convert to about another half a terawatt hour of production,” said Nicholas Pender, Niagara Region VP of OPG.

Pender tells CityNews it’ll become increasingly important to squeeze more juice out of existing facilities with demand expected to soar.

Everyone’s driving a lot more EVs, demand in the province is going up,” Pender added. It’s demand the grid must be ready for.

In 2022, California asked residents not to charge their EV’s during a heatwave. Around the same time, residents in Colorado found they were locked out of their smart thermostats by officials protecting the energy grid, and most recently, we saw Alberta asking residents to cut back during a cold snap.

“I think we’ve got a bit more of a flexible fuel mix here, so we’ve got a really high proportion of hydro, a high proportion of nuclear, so that’s not really a concern I see in the short term. If you rolled forward 10 or 15 years, we need to do the development in the province to keep providing that reliability to everyone..”

Keena Trowell, an assistant professor of Mechanical Engineering, said it’s good to maximize existing power plants and also agrees we need to be thinking now about future demand.

“I think there are well-founded concerns about whether we’re building our capacity up at a rate that is going to meet the future demand,” said Trowell. “From a technical standpoint, it’s doable, but it really is about creating the policy framework and the investment framework to start to roll out the solutions on a large scale.”

She’s urging people to think carefully about what should be electrified. For example, she said, plug-in electrification works for cars, “sort of the daily commuter, the going to the grocery store,” but said long-haul shipping may be better served by hydrogen.

“Where they’re travelling thousands of kilometres and taking a long time to refuel has such massive negative impacts,” Trowell explained.

Or heating, she said, which isn’t that well served by electrification. “This is where we should be looking at long-duration thermal energy storage.”

As for the reliable, but hotly debated fuel sources like nuclear and natural gas, she said nuclear must be a part of the future discussion.

But as for the gas? “Natural gas plants have a life expectancy and within that life expectancy, we should be ramping up alternatives technologies, but the nuclear we’re talking about now is not the same that was on offer 30 years ago,” said Trowell.

In Canada, the federal and provincial governments share jurisdiction over energy. In Ontario, grid management is handled by the IESO, the Independent Electricity System Operator.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

22m ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

1h ago

Brampton fire causes 'significant' damage to 2 homes, no injuries reported
Brampton fire causes 'significant' damage to 2 homes, no injuries reported

Photos from the scene of a residential house fire in Brampton on Thursday afternoon show a home ravaged by flames. Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said two homes in the Van Scott Drive and McLaughlin...

1h ago

'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash
'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash

A small but growing memorial, made up of bouquets and teddy bears, formed outside a home north of Toronto on Thursday as a community grieved a family of five killed in a small plane crash in Nashville. Victor...

45m ago

Top Stories

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

22m ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

1h ago

Brampton fire causes 'significant' damage to 2 homes, no injuries reported
Brampton fire causes 'significant' damage to 2 homes, no injuries reported

Photos from the scene of a residential house fire in Brampton on Thursday afternoon show a home ravaged by flames. Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said two homes in the Van Scott Drive and McLaughlin...

1h ago

'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash
'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash

A small but growing memorial, made up of bouquets and teddy bears, formed outside a home north of Toronto on Thursday as a community grieved a family of five killed in a small plane crash in Nashville. Victor...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

4h ago

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

22h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

23h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.
More Videos