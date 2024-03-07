Over 100 pupils abducted by gunmen in fresh school attack in Nigeria’s northwest, authorities say

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 2:28 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 3:43 pm.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen attacked a primary school in Nigeria’s northwest region on Thursday morning and abducted at least 100 pupils as they were about to start the school day, local residents and authorities told The Associated Press, marking the second mass abduction in the West African nation in less than a week.

Abductions of students from schools in northern Nigeria are common and have become a source of concern since 2014 when Islamic extremists kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in Borno state’s Chibok village. In recent years, the abductions have been concentrated in northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travelers for huge ransoms.

Authorities were still trying to confirm the exact number of pupils abducted in the attack but it was “far more than 100,” according to Salasi Musa, chairman of the Chikun council area in Kaduna state, where the incident happened.

The assailants stormed a government primary school in Chikun’s Kuriga town shortly after morning assembly at 8 a.m., taking almost 200 pupils hostage before any help could come, said Joshua Madami, a local youth leader.

Security forces and a government delegation arrived in the town several hours later as a search operation widened, while community members and parents gathered to wait for news.

“The government is trying everything possible with the security agencies to see how we can rescue them,” said Musa, the council chairman.

The attack occurred days after more than 200 people, mostly women and children, were abducted by extremists in northeastern Nigeria.

Women, children and students are often targeted in the mass abductions in the conflict-hit northern region and many victims are released only after paying huge ransoms.

Observers say both attacks are a reminder of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis which resulted in the deaths of several hundred people in 2023, according to an AP analysis.

Bola Tinubu was elected president of Nigeria last year after promising to end the violence. But there has been “no tangible improvement in security situation yet” under Tinubu, said Oluwole Ojewale, West and Central Africa researcher with the Africa-focused Institute for Security Studies.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

38m ago

As Ottawa reels over multiple homicide, a look at recent mass killings across Canada
As Ottawa reels over multiple homicide, a look at recent mass killings across Canada

Ottawa is reeling after police said six people, including four children, were found dead on March 6, 2024, in a townhouse in the south-end Barrhaven suburb. Here's a look at recent mass killings in...

1h ago

'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash
'We're all in shock:' Neighbours mourn family of five killed in plane crash

A small but growing memorial, made up of bouquets and teddy bears, formed outside a home north of Toronto on Thursday as a community grieved a family of five killed in a small plane crash in Nashville. Victor...

1h ago

Facebook Marketplace iPhone sale ends in victim being sprayed with substance, robbed
Facebook Marketplace iPhone sale ends in victim being sprayed with substance, robbed

Durham Regional Police are on the hunt for a suspect after an iPhone sale arranged on Facebook Marketplace went awry when the prospective buyer sprayed the seller with a noxious substance and stole the...

1h ago

