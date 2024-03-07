Perrin Beatty leaving Canadian Chamber of Commerce after 17 years
Posted March 7, 2024 4:48 pm.
Last Updated March 7, 2024 4:56 pm.
OTTAWA — Perrin Beatty is leaving his post as president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce at the end of August.
The Chamber announced Beatty’s departure Thursday, saying it starts a process of leadership renewal ahead of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary next year.
It says Beatty has been president and CEO for 17 years, making him the Chamber’s longest-serving president.
He is a former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, and led the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters before joining the Chamber.
Beatty says the next leader will “bring a fresh perspective” to the organization.
The Chamber says a special committee will conduct the search for the next president and CEO through a recruitment firm.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.
The Canadian Press