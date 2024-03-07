Perrin Beatty leaving Canadian Chamber of Commerce after 17 years

OTTAWA — Perrin Beatty is leaving his post as president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce at the end of August.

The Chamber announced Beatty’s departure Thursday, saying it starts a process of leadership renewal ahead of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary next year.

It says Beatty has been president and CEO for 17 years, making him the Chamber’s longest-serving president.

He is a former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, and led the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters before joining the Chamber.

Beatty says the next leader will “bring a fresh perspective” to the organization.

The Chamber says a special committee will conduct the search for the next president and CEO through a recruitment firm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press