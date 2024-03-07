Shooting at park in Salem, Oregon, kills 1 person and wounds 2 others

By The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 8:17 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 8:26 pm.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Three people were shot Thursday afternoon in a park in Salem, Oregon, and one of them has died, police said.

The Salem Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to the reported shooting near Bush’s Pasture Park at about 1:45 p.m.

Officers found three males with gunshot wounds, one of whom had died, police said.

The two others, described as juveniles, were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The name and age of the person who died hasn’t been released.

South Salem High School and other schools, as well as the hospital went into lockdowns status, the Statesman Journal reported.

South Salem Principal Tara Romina in an update sent to families said: “I want to be clear: at no time was there an active shooter on our school campus.”

Part of the park remained closed as as law enforcement investigated and searched for a suspect.

Bush’s Pasture Park, near downtown, has walking and running paths, wooded areas and open meadows as well as gardens, playgrounds and ball fields, according to its website. The park is home to a museum, an art gallery and an official Soap Box Derby track.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

3m ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

1h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

35m ago

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

3m ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

1h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

1h ago

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

7h ago

1:52
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving

The Bank of Canada, wary of lowering rates too soon, has kept the overnight interest rate at 5%. But some realtors say commercial banks are offering mortgages at close to that rate - suggesting they may expect a rate drop soon.

22h ago

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.
2:42
Winter far from over with colder temperatures on the way
Winter far from over with colder temperatures on the way

Toronto isn't likely to experience double-digit temperatures anytime soon, as a cold front will arrive this weekend that could make for a drastic drop, along with a rainy Saturday.
More Videos