The latest on Ottawa homicide: six dead, including four kids, in Barrhaven townhome

Police officers hold up a sheet as members of the coroner's office remove a body at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 7, 2024 10:47 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 11:26 am.

OTTAWA — 11:02 a.m.

Sri Lanka’s high commission in Ottawa says the people who died were a family of Sri Lankan nationals who were not Canadian citizens.

The high commission says the father survived but his wife and children are dead.

It says officials in Ottawa are in touch with family members in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo. 

———

10:49 a.m.

The Ontario legislature held a moment of silence for victims of the multiple homicide. 

Premier Doug Ford said earlier this morning on social media that the news is heartbreaking.

He says his thoughts are with the family and friends of the six victims and the entire Ottawa community that is reeling from the tragedy. 

———

10:29 a.m.

Two Ottawa police officers are going door-to-door in the neighbourhood looking to speak with neighbours about the homicide.

People are looking out their doors and windows as police walk up and down the sidewalk.

Local media are also in the neighbourhood and speaking with potential witnesses.

———

10:15 a.m.

Shanti Ramesh lives across the street from the townhouse where the homicide happened Wednesday night. 

She says she saw a man yelling by the left side of the driveway as police cars and ambulances arrived at around 11 p.m.

Ramesh says police took the man away.

———

9:30 a.m. 

Sharlene Hunter, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Catholic School board, won’t confirm whether the kids dead in Wednesday night’s homicide went to one of the board’s schools.

The townhouse where it happened is within a block of a Catholic elementary school as well as a public elementary school.

Hunter says the school board will provide students and staff with any assistance and support that is needed during this difficult time. 

———

9 a.m.

Police chief Eric Stubbs tells CBC News in an interview that a lone actor seemed to be responsible for Wednesday’s homicide. 

Stubbs says it was likely not an incident of domestic violence.

A police spokeswoman is not confirming what weapon was used. 

Stubbs says it was a “horrific scene.” 

———

9 a.m.

Adele Mason says she was driving her husband to work and their usual route was cut off by police activity.

She says the neighbourhood is a safe and busy part of Barrhaven and news of the attack made her want to put her arms around her kids.

Her daughter Sasha Gawley says she walks past the townhouse to go to school every morning and she never expected something like this to happen. 

———

8:45 a.m.

Ahmed Saed lives a few blocks away from where the homicide happened. 

He says it’s unbelievable that this happened and his kids woke up asking what was going on. 

They walk together to school every morning past the townhouse. 

———

7:23 a.m.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he was devastated to hear of the multiple homicide in Barrhaven.

He says it’s one of the most shocking incidents of violence in the city’s history. 

He says the news is distressing to Ottawa residents and his thoughts are with family members and neighbours.

He thanks emergency responders for investigating and supporting those affected.

———

6:20 a.m.

Ottawa police are investigating the deaths of six people, including four children and two adults found in a home in the city’s Barrhaven area.

A seventh person is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the home in the city’s south end around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

A suspect was arrested very soon after that and police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

