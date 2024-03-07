Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Thursday afternoon, warning of 20 to 40 mm of rainfall, with higher amounts possible in certain regions. This alert spans Halton-Peel, York-Durham, Hamilton and Waterloo-Wellington, among other areas.

“A low-pressure system will bring widespread rain across southern Ontario this weekend. Periods of rain will begin over southwestern Ontario late Friday and progress eastward overnight,” Canada’s weather agency wrote.

“At this point, there is still uncertainty regarding rainfall amounts. Rainfall warnings may be issued for some regions as the event approaches. The rain is expected to taper to flurries Saturday night as colder air moves into the region.”

Rain is expected to be very heavy on Saturday and last for much of the day. It will be followed by a sudden drop in temperatures on Sunday, with a daytime high forecasted for 1 C and feeling more like -5 C with the wind chill in Toronto.

This follows an unusually warm stretch to end February and usher in March, as double-digit temperatures were a talking point across much of southern Ontario. While the extended forecast doesn’t point to temperatures we’ve seen recently, a warm-up is coming next week, with daytime highs of 9 C and 11 C on Monday and Tuesday.

