Ukrainian president says dismissed commander to become new UK ambassador

By The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 4:35 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 4:43 pm.

Ukraine’s president on Thursday announced that he has approved his former top general, whom he dismissed last month, to become the country’s new ambassador to the United Kingdom, a key supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month replaced Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who had been commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military. The move was part of a shake-up aimed at reigniting momentum in the deadlocked war.

“Our alliance with Britain should only strengthen,” Zelenskyy said.

Britain has been a strong ally of Ukraine in the war, now in its third year.

Britain said Thursday it would provide 10,000 drones to Ukraine.

The announcement by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit in Kyiv with Zelenskyy includes an investment of 125 million pounds ($160 million) on top of 200 million pounds ($256 million) previously committed for drones.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

