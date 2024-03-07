UN raises alert for 780,000 people displaced in Mozambique, most due to violence in north

FILE - In this image made from video, a Mozambican soldier rides on an armored vehicle at the airport in Mocimboa da Praia, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, Aug. 9, 2021. Aid agencies and local authorities say a surge of new attacks by an Islamic State-affiliated group in northern Mozambique has left more than 70 children missing and caused 100,000 people to flee their homes. There are fears the children may have drowned in a river or been kidnapped by militants, the aids groups said in a report on Wednesday March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Marc Hoogsteyns, File)

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 6:59 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 7:42 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The United Nations’ refugee chief raised a new alert Thursday over 780,000 displaced people in Mozambique, the vast majority of them because of a seven-year insurgency by a jihadi group that has thrown the north of the country into turmoil.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N.’s high commissioner for refugees, was on a visit to Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, where an Islamic State-affiliated group has waged attacks on communities since 2017 and where some 1.3 million people were forced to flee their homes to escape killings and beheadings.

Around 600,000 have returned home, many to shattered communities where houses, markets, churches, schools and health facilities have been destroyed.

Grandi’s visit came amid an upsurge in new attacks by the Islamic State Mozambique group in Cabo Delgado since January following a period of relative calm in 2023. They have caused 80,000 new displacements, taking the total number of people forced to abandon their homes and villages and currently displaced in Mozambique to over three quarters of a million, according to the U.N.

Other aid agencies have estimated that the number of people forced to flee their villages because of violence in the north since January is higher and closer to 100,000.

Around 700,000 people are displaced in Mozambique because of the violence in Cabo Delgado. The other 80,000 are in the central Sofala province, which was hit hard by Cyclone Idai in 2019, the U.N. said.

Grandi made a call for “sustained involvement by the international community” to help Mozambique, with the U.N.’s humanitarian plan in the southern African country facing a funding gap.

The U.N. needs $400 million to help people in Mozambique this year alone and has received pledges for just 5% of that required money, said Robert Piper, the special adviser on internally displaced people to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

“We are not starting from zero … but clearly more resources are needed,” said Piper, who accompanied Grandi on the visit to Cabo Delgado.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

1h ago

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

2h ago

Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto's west end. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car in the westbound lanes...

2h ago

Michael Spavor reaches settlement with federal government over China detention
Michael Spavor reaches settlement with federal government over China detention

The lawyer for Michael Spavor says his client has reached a settlement with the federal government over his three-year detention in China. John Phillips says in an email that the matter between Spavor...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

1h ago

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

2h ago

Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto's west end. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car in the westbound lanes...

2h ago

Michael Spavor reaches settlement with federal government over China detention
Michael Spavor reaches settlement with federal government over China detention

The lawyer for Michael Spavor says his client has reached a settlement with the federal government over his three-year detention in China. John Phillips says in an email that the matter between Spavor...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

12h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

14h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

15h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

22h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

22h ago

More Videos