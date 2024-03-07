US applications for jobless claims hold at healthy levels

A hiring sign is posted in Niles, Ill., Sunday, March 3, 2024. On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 8:40 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 8:56 am.

U.S. applications for jobless benefits were unchanged last week, settling at a healthy level as the labor market continues to show strength in the face of elevated interest rates.

Unemployment claims for the week ending March 2 were 217,000, matching the previous week’s revised level, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average of claims, a less volatile measure, fell by 750 from the previous week to 212,250.

Weekly unemployment claims are broadly viewed as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week. They have remained at historically low levels since the pandemic purge of millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

In total, 1.9 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Feb. 24, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week and the most since November.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate 11 times beginning in March of 2022 in an effort to bring down the four-decade high inflation that took hold after the economy roared back from the COVID-19 recession of 2020. Part of the Fed’s goal was to loosen the labor market and cool wage growth, which it believes contributed to persistently high inflation.

Many economists thought the rapid rate hikes could potentially tip the country into recession, but that hasn’t happened. Jobs have remained plentiful and the economy has held up better than expected thanks to strong consumer spending.

U.S. employers delivered a stunning burst of hiring to begin 2024, adding 353,000 jobs in January in the latest sign of the economy’s continuing ability to shrug off the highest interest rates in two decades.

The unemployment rate is 3.7%, and has been below 4% for 24 straight months, the longest such streak since the 1960s.

The Labor Department issues its February jobs report on Friday.

Though layoffs remain at low levels, there has been an uptick in job cuts recently, mostly across technology and media. Google parent company Alphabet, eBay, TikTok, Snap, and Cisco Systems and the Los Angeles Times have all recently announced layoffs.

Outside of tech and media, UPS, Macy’s and Levi’s also recently cut jobs.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11 p.m. on Wednesday,...

updated

29m ago

Ford government to deliver Ontario budget on March 26
Ford government to deliver Ontario budget on March 26

The Ford government will deliver its budget on March 26. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy confirmed the date in a post on X on Thursday morning. "Join me as I outline how we’re rebuilding...

2m ago

Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto's west end. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car in the westbound lanes...

20m ago

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

3h ago

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11 p.m. on Wednesday,...

updated

29m ago

Ford government to deliver Ontario budget on March 26
Ford government to deliver Ontario budget on March 26

The Ford government will deliver its budget on March 26. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy confirmed the date in a post on X on Thursday morning. "Join me as I outline how we’re rebuilding...

2m ago

Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Man in 60s fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

A man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto's west end. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car in the westbound lanes...

20m ago

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

14h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

15h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

17h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

23h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

23h ago

More Videos