What to know about the ‘Rust’ shooting case as attention turns to Alec Baldwin’s trial

FILE - In this image taken from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. A jury convicted movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Baldwin has been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty ahead of a July trial date. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

By Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 1:15 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 1:26 am.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Now that jurors in New Mexico have convicted a movie weapons supervisor of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” attention will turn to the actor’s own trial.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer of the film, was pointing a gun at Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge ahead of his July trial date.

The film’s weapon’s supervisor, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine after her conviction Wednesday on the same charge. A sentencing date has not been set. She was acquitted of an evidence tampering charge.

Here are some things to know as the case against Baldwin nears:

WHO WAS HALYNA HUTCHINS

Hutchins, who was 42 when she died, grew up on a remote Soviet military base and worked on documentary films in Eastern Europe before studying film in Los Angeles and embarking on a promising movie-making career.

She described herself in social media posts as a “restless dreamer” and “adrenaline junkie.” Before “Rust,” her credits included the crime drama “Blindfire,” the horror film “Darlin” and the 2020 thriller “Archenemy.”

Friends and family said she was well-liked and had a magnetizing personality.

Hutchins parents and sister responded to Gutierrez-Reed’s conviction by saying they’ve always wanted accountability for her death.

“We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna’s death is required to face the legal consequences of their actions,” according to a statement from their attorney, Gloria Allred.

The filming of “Rust” moved to Montana after Hutchins’ death under an agreement with her husband, Matthew Hutchins, that made him an executive producer.

BALDWIN INDICTED

Prosecutors dismissed an earlier involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin after being told the gun he was holding might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned.

A new analysis of the gun opened the way for prosecutors to reboot the case.

A grand jury indicted Baldwin on the same charge in January. The indictment alleges Baldwin caused Hutchins’ death — either by negligence or “total disregard or indifference” for safety.

If he’s convicted, the charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 18 months.

PATHWAYS FOR PROSECUTION

The indictment offers prosecutors two alternative standards for the charge against Baldwin. One would be based on the negligent use of a firearm.

The more recent gun analysis, conducted by Forensic Science Services in Arizona, calls into question Baldwin’s version of events. It concluded “the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

An FBI expert testified at Gutierrez-Reed’s trial that the revolver used by Baldwin was fully functional with safety features when it arrived at an FBI laboratory. The expert said he had to strike the fully cocked gun with a mallet and break it in order for it to fire without depressing the trigger.

A second alternative for prosecutors is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin caused Hutchins’ death without due caution or “circumspection,” also defined as “an act committed with total disregard or indifference for the safety of others.”

BALDWIN’S DEFENSE

Baldwin’s attorneys say Hutchins’ death was a terrible tragedy, and prosecutors are misguided in their attempts to secure a conviction against him.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles told jurors in her trial that Gutierrez-Reed was being used as a convenient scapegoat for “Rust” producers, including Baldwin. Bowles suggested Baldwin went off-script when he pointed the weapon at Hutchins.

Investigators found no video recordings of the shooting.

Messages seeking comment from Baldwin’s spokesperson and a lawyer were not immediately returned Wednesday.

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

2h ago

Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

One man has died after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, police said. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway...

3h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

6h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified
Canadian family of 5 killed in Nashville plane crash identified

The five Canadians killed in a plane crash in Nashville have been identified as a family from King Township. Mayor Steve Pellegrini says 39-year-old Rimma Dotsenko, her husband, 43-year-old Victor,...

2h ago

Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway
Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gardiner Expressway

One man has died after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, police said. Officers were notified of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on the Gardiner Expressway...

3h ago

B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex
B.C. man, 25, identified in fatal shooting outside Etobicoke apartment complex

A 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been identified as the victim fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke apartment complex last weekend. Emergency crews were called to the low-rise apartment building...

6h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto
Cyclist struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Annex on Wednesday night, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Dupont Street and St. George Street area just after 9 p.m. for...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

6h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

9h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.

15h ago

2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.

16h ago

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.
More Videos