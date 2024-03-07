Woman whose husband killed his 5-year-old daughter granted parole for perjury

Kayla Montgomery gets emotional during questions from the parole board at the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women in Concord, N.H., on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Kayla Montgomery, the estranged wife of Adam Montgomery, convicted of killing his 5-year-old daughter and moving the body around for months, has been granted parole more than a year after she was sentenced to prison for lying about where she was when the child was last seen. (David Lane/Union Leader via AP, Pool)

By Kathy Mccormack, The Associated Press

Posted March 7, 2024 12:04 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 12:12 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The estranged wife of a New Hampshire man convicted of killing his 5-year-old daughter and moving the body around for months was granted parole on Thursday, more than a year after she was sentenced to prison for lying about where she was when the child was last seen.

Kayla Montgomery, 33, is expected to be released in May, days before her husband is scheduled to be sentenced. She was ordered to complete mandatory prison programs related to substance abuse treatment and have an approved home plan. She will be under intense supervision for at least several months.

She should have spoken up so that authorities could find the girl and know what happened to her, she told the three-member panel of the New Hampshire Adult Parole Board during her hearing at the state correctional facility for women.

“I didn’t tell the truth about where I was during that time,” Montgomery said. “And not being able to cooperate with the detectives, I got all caught up in the situation and if I just was honest from the beginning, they could have done their job sooner.”

Harmony Montgomery’s case has exposed weaknesses in child protection systems and provoked calls to prioritize the well-being of children over parents in custody matters. Harmony Montgomery was moved between the homes of her mother and her foster parents multiple times before Adam Montgomery, her father, received custody in 2019 and moved to New Hampshire.

Michelle Raftery, who was a foster parent to Harmony Montgomery, attended Kayla’s hearing and cried as she heard the parole board’s decision. She declined to comment afterward.

Kayla Montgomery was the star witness against her husband during his two-week trial last month on second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter.

Authorities believe Harmony Montgomery was killed on Dec. 7, 2019, but the child wasn’t reported missing for nearly two years after that. Her body has not been found.

Kayla Montgomery, her stepmother, has lost her parental rights to her own four children, three of them fathered by Adam Montgomery. She said she put in an appeal to get them back.

She was tearful at times answering the board’s questions about how she had suffered some missteps in not completing one treatment program and violating the rules of another by pretending to take her medication.

She eventually was allowed back into the program. “I’ve actually been working on myself,” she said.

Board member Tricia Thompson noted that Kayla Montgomery would face a lot of pressure in the community to be able to keep herself together and not lie.

“Once you tell one, you’re beat, because you’re not going to be able to keep up,” Thompson said.

“All I can do is take it one day at a time,” Kayla Montgomery said.

Kayla Montgomery pleaded guilty in 2022 to two perjury charges for lying during grand jury testimony about working at a doughnut shop on Nov. 30, 2019, the day she said she last saw Harmony. She was sentenced to at least 18 months in prison and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their case against Adam.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges that Kayla also lied to state health officials about having the child in her care in order to collect welfare benefits and that she received stolen firearms.

Kayla Montgomery had testified that her family, including her two young sons with Adam Montgomery, had been evicted right before Thanksgiving in 2019 and were living in a car. She said on Dec. 7, Adam Montgomery punched Harmony Montgomery at several stop lights as they drove from a methadone clinic to a fast food restaurant because he was angry that the child was having bathroom accidents in the car.

After that, she said she handed food to the children in the car without checking on Harmony Montgomery and that the couple later discovered she was dead after the car broke down. She testified that her husband put the body in a duffel bag. She described various places where the girl’s body was hidden, including the trunk of a car, a cooler, a homeless center ceiling vent and the walk-in freezer at her husband’s workplace.

During Adam Montgomery’s trial, his lawyers suggested that Kayla continued to lie to protect herself. They said their client did not kill Harmony, and that Kayla Montgomery was the last person to see the child alive.

Kayla Montgomery testified that she didn’t come forward about the child’s death because she was afraid of her husband. She said Adam Montgomery suspected that she might go to the police, so he began punching her, giving her black eyes, she said. She eventually ran away from him in March 2021.

Last year, Kayla Montgomery testified in an unrelated case against her husband in which he was convicted of gun theft charges. He was sentenced to over 30 years in prison, taking a moment to proclaim his innocence in his daughter’s death.

Kathy Mccormack, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven, a suburb of Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

31m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

2h ago

Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam
Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. It is the month of fasting and one of the five pillars on which the Muslim faith is based. Muslims believe that during the last 10 days of the month, Allah (the Muslim...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating
2 adults, 4 children found dead in Ottawa suburb, homicide unit investigating

The homicide unit is investigating after six people were found dead in Barrhaven, a suburb of Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300 block of Berrigan Drive around 11...

updated

31m ago

Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26
Ford government pledges no tax increases when Ontario budget delivered on March 26

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is promising to rebuild Ontario's economy "without raising taxes and fees" when he delivers the next Ontario budget. Bethlenfalvy made that pledge in a post on X...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

2h ago

Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam
Ramadan is almost here. 10 things to know about the holiest month in Islam

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims. It is the month of fasting and one of the five pillars on which the Muslim faith is based. Muslims believe that during the last 10 days of the month, Allah (the Muslim...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.

17h ago

2:21
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash
Audio recording reveals chilling moments before Nashville plane crash

Five Canadians, including three children, were killed when a plane crashed by the side of a Nashville highway Monday night. Erica Natividad with the tense moments leading up to the tragedy.

19h ago

2:15
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion
Ford government's contingency fund balloons to $5.1 billion

The Ford government is sitting on a ballooning contingency fund while underspending in key sectors desperate for cash. Tina Yazdani has the details of a new report from the province's financial watchdog.

20h ago

0:31
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady
Bank of Canada holding interest rates steady

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent. Policy makers are arguing that it is still too soon to start lowering rates.
2:02
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County
Several students injured after school bus rolls over in Oxford County

A bus full of school students rolled off the road and onto a farm in the Township of South-West Oxford, Ontario. Several of the students were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nick Westoll reports from the scene.
More Videos