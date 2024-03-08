Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down a large stretch of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes in Toronto, leaving many east end GTA drivers scrambling for alternate routes on Friday morning.

The truck caught fire in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

The westbound express is closed from the Don Valley Parkway/404 to approaching Allen Road for the fire cleanup. Only the right lane is open in the westbound collectors through that stretch.

Motorists should expect major delays through the area. The westbound 401 was backed up to Kennedy Road in Scarborough by 6 a.m.

Provincial police say a truck hauling a load of cardboard caught fire while it was on the highway.

The highway closure was put in place as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews remain at the scene for the cleanup and to remove the truck.

Images show the trailer portion severely burned and collapsed down as a result of the fire.

Police say the driver was able to get out of the truck without injury. No other injuries have been reported.

There is no word when the express lanes will reopen.