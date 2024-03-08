A new Uvalde report defends local police. Here are the findings that outraged some families in Texas

The images of 19 children and two school teachers killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary are seen on a T-shirt during a special city council meeting in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Acacia Coronado And Sean Murphy, The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 12:10 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 12:12 am.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An independent report commissioned by the City of Uvalde into a deadly 2022 school shooting found that none of the city’s officers violated department policy, infuriating families of some of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

Previous investigations in the two years since the attack at Robb Elementary School have found myriad failures by responding officers. The report released Thursday was conducted by Jesse Prado, an Austin-based investigator and former police detective who was hired by the city to investigate the local response.

Here is what to know about the latest inquiry into the Texas school shooting:

WHO ORDERED THE REPORT?

City officials hired Prado in July 2022, less than two months after the shooting, around the time that state lawmakers released a report that found “egregiously poor decision-making” by law enforcement. Of the nearly 400 law enforcement agents who responded to the shooting, more than two dozen were from the Uvalde Police Department.

The report notes that it was prepared “in anticipation of litigation and/or for use in trial,” and that every person interviewed for the report was represented by their attorneys.

Prado also acknowledged it took more than a year-and-a-half to release the report, saying it took far longer than he expected to gather the necessary information.

“I had a lot of difficulty in gathering all of the evidence, gathering the information that I needed to complete a thorough examination of what these officers did,” Prado said.

The City of Uvalde sued District Attorney Christina Mitchell, accusing prosecutors of not being transparent and withholding records related to the shooting, and Prado said he was ultimately provided some records, but not everything that he requested.

WHAT DID THE REPORT SAY?

In addition to summarizing detailed interviews with Uvalde police officers and dispatchers, none of whom were found to have violated agency policies, the report includes a series of observations and recommendations.

Among the top problems noted was how officers failed to enter the room and stop the shooter until more than an hour had passed after they entered the building. That meant the gunman was not killed until approximately 77 minutes after law enforcement first arrived.

“Officers responding to an active shooter incident must continually seek to eliminate the threat and enable victim response,” one recommendation read. “An active shooter with access to victims should never be considered and treated as a barricaded subject.”

Prado also concluded that he believed the assessment of Paul Guerrero, the acting commander of the Border Patrol tactical team, who said he thought the door of the classroom where the shooting took place was locked. The report detailed many attempts by officers to get keys to unlock doors inside the school, delaying efforts to get inside classrooms.

Both the previous Justice Department report and the investigation by state lawmakers have doubted the door was ever locked.

The report also accused Mitchell, the local prosecutor, of not cooperating with the inquiry. Former Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has previously accused Mitchell of a “cover-up” and hindering the investigation.

Messages left Thursday for Mitchell seeking comment on the report were not immediately returned. A criminal investigation into the law enforcement response remains open and a grand jury was summoned earlier this year.

WHAT HAVE PAST REPORTS FOUND?

A U.S. Department of Justice report released in January found numerous failures by responding officers, most notably that officers didn’t treat the crisis as an active shooter situation and engage the gunman quickly, running counter to generally accepted practices.

The same nearly 600-page report also found responding officers acted with “no urgency” in establishing a command post and communicated inaccurate information to grieving families. It cataloged a sweeping array of training, communication, leadership and technology problems that federal officials said contributed to the crisis lasting far longer than necessary.

The Justice Department reported that 48 minutes after the shooter entered the school, Uvalde Acting Police Chief Mariano Pargas “continued to provide no direction, command or control to personnel.”

In the new report, Pardo said Pargas “had no doubt” that the school police chief was in charge because the school is within UCISD’s jurisdiction. Pargas retired after his interview with Pardo. But the investigator said, “It would be my recommendation, my team’s recommendation, to exonerate Lt. Pargas.”

WHAT WAS THE REACTION FROM FAMILIES?

Several family members of the victims reacted angrily to Prado’s presentation, including when he said that families who rushed to the school that day compromised the police response.

Some members stormed out of the public briefing, and others erupted in anger when Prado left the room after his presentation.

“Bring him back!” several shouted.

Prado returned, sat and listened as victims’ families cried and criticized the report, the council and the responding officers.

“My daughter was left for dead,” Ruben Zamorra said. “These police officers signed up to do a job. They didn’t do it.”

___

Murphy reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press reporters Juan A. Lozano in Houston, Valerie Gonzalez in McAllen, Texas, and Anita Snow in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Acacia Coronado And Sean Murphy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

5h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

5h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

8h ago

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

5h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

5h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.

6h ago

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

5h ago

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

12h ago

1:52
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving

The Bank of Canada, wary of lowering rates too soon, has kept the overnight interest rate at 5%. But some realtors say commercial banks are offering mortgages at close to that rate - suggesting they may expect a rate drop soon.
2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.
More Videos