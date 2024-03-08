Civil rights activist Naomi Barber King, a sister-in-law to the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., dies

FILE - Martin Luther King III, right, the son of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., walks with his daughter Yolanda, and Naomi King, left, the wife of Rev. King's brother, A.D., through an exhibition devoted to the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to King at the Martin Luther King Jr. Historical Site, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014, in Atlanta. Civil rights activist Naomi Barber King died Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Atlanta, according to family members. She was 92. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 1:24 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 1:26 am.

ATLANTA (AP) — Naomi Barber King, a civil rights activist who was married to the younger brother of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., has died at age 92.

She died in Atlanta on Thursday, according to family members who issued a statement through the A.D. King Foundation.

Naomi King established the organization in May 2008 with a mission of empowering youth and women and advancing strategies for nonviolent social change.

“She was a woman of quiet dignity, overcoming strength, and steadfast support to her husband, family, and circles of influence within and beyond Atlanta,” the statement said.

Naomi King was born in Dothan, Alabama, according to the foundation’s website. She and her mother, Bessie Barber, moved to Atlanta to “make a better living” for themselves. In 1949, King entered Spelman College and spent a year studying French. She later attended the University of Alabama and studied interior design, according to the website.

She was married to the Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King, a Baptist minister and civil rights leader she met after joining Ebenezer Baptist Church. The couple married in 1950 and had five children. A.D. King died in July 1969.

The couple supported Martin Luther King, Jr., and his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement and were at his side during multiple historic events, including the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, one of the most famous political rallies in U.S. history.

Naomi King published a book in 2014 titled, “A.D. and ML King: Two Brothers Who Dared to Dream.”

Known for her love of butterflies and affectionately called the “Butterfly Queen,” King set an example of courage, resilience and grace in the face of injustice, uncertainty and heartache, which were themes highlighted in a 2022 documentary about her life, according to the foundation.

She is survived by her daughter, Alveda King; her son, Derek King; and several grandchildren.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

6h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

7h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

6h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

10h ago

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

6h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

7h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

6h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.

7h ago

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

7h ago

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

13h ago

1:52
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving

The Bank of Canada, wary of lowering rates too soon, has kept the overnight interest rate at 5%. But some realtors say commercial banks are offering mortgages at close to that rate - suggesting they may expect a rate drop soon.
2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.
More Videos