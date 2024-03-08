Contractor defends work on ArriveCan app, says conflict concerns were addressed

A spokesperson for Dalian Enterprises Inc., a contractor that did some work on the federal government's ArriveCan app, says steps were in place to address conflict-of-interest concerns related to their founder, who later went to work for the Department of National Defence. A person holds a smartphone set to the opening screen of the app in a photo illustration made in Toronto on June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 8, 2024 2:12 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — A contractor that worked on ArriveCan is defending its integrity after Ottawa suspended its federal contracts following a report that its founder was a government employee.

Dalian Enterprises Inc. says steps were taken to address conflict-of-interest concerns before its founder, David Yeo, went to work for the Department of National Defence. 

A spokesperson for the company says Yeo made the appropriate conflict-of-interest filing, resigned as a director and officer of Dalian and put his company shares in a blind trust.

The spokesperson also says Yeo agreed not to participate in any direct or indirect work the company was doing for the Defence Department. 

And the company says Yeo began working for the department in September, “long after” Dalian completed its work on the ArriveCan app, which has fallen under intense scrutiny for its bloated cost.

The department said last week it was suspending Yeo and launching an internal investigation, after a media report noted his employment status and his company’s past work on the app.

Federal auditor general Karen Hogan says disclosure from a public servant is important, especially if they have other employment income coming their way. 

She told a House of Commons committee earlier this week that disclosure is essential so that a supervisor can assess if any outside work is incompatible with the person’s job. 

Treasury Board President Anita Anand also said recently when asked about Yeo that the government has rules in place to prevent conflicts of interest.

Dalian’s spokesperson said Yeo would not be available for an interview.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

5m ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

3m ago

Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill
Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill

Police are searching for suspects after a tow truck was deliberately set on fire with a driver still inside in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning. Officers were called to a plaza near Major Mackenzie...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

5m ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

3m ago

Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill
Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill

Police are searching for suspects after a tow truck was deliberately set on fire with a driver still inside in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning. Officers were called to a plaza near Major Mackenzie...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

2h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

4h ago

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.

19h ago

3:01
Power plants set output records
Power plants set output records

Ontario Power Generation says a pair of generating stations along the golden horseshoe have set production records, while a McMaster expert says now is the time to plan for an expected spike in future demand. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

19h ago

More Videos