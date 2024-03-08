CP NewsAlert: Canada resuming funding to UN aid agency in Gaza
Posted March 8, 2024 2:45 pm.
Last Updated March 8, 2024 2:56 pm.
OTTAWA — The federal government says Canada will resume funding to the United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza.
Canada was one of 16 countries that temporarily halted future payments in January to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East after Israel alleged some of its workers participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
More coming.
The Canadian Press