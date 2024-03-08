Cuba’s president says fired economy minister being investigated by police and attorney general

HAVANA (AP) — Recently dismissed Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil Fernández is being investigated by police and the Attorney General’s Office after making “serious mistakes,” President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Thursday night.

Gil had been one of Díaz-Canel’s closest collaborators before he was removed from the post in early February with no explanation.

The president’s announcement did not specify what crimes Gil might have committed, but it said that “corruption” will not be tolerated in the island’s government.

Gil Fernández is the highest-ranking official to fall from grace since 2009, when then Vice President Carlos Lage and Foreign Minister Felipe Pérez Roque were dismissed, though that case involved leaks of sensitive information.

Diaz-Canel’s message announcing the investigation of Gil was read as the opening of the nightly Noticiero Estelar of the Cuban state television.

“The person involved has acknowledged serious accusations,” the note said, adding that he had resigned as a member of the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee and as a deputy in Cuba’s parliament.

Gil became Minister of Economy and Planning in 2018, and he took on the added role of deputy prime minister in 2019.

The Associated Press