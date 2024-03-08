Eby downplays Danielle Smith’s concerns about diversion of B.C. safe-supply drugs

Premier David Eby is downplaying concerns raised by Premier Danielle Smith about the seizure of pills by Mounties in British Columbia. Seized fentanyl ris displayed during a press conference at BC RCMP Divisional Headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Posted March 8, 2024 6:07 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 7:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia Premier David Eby is downplaying concerns raised by his Alberta counterpart Danielle Smith about the diversion of safe supply opioids from B.C.

Diversion from the system of prescribed safe supply to prevent overdoses is a “serious issue,” Eby said, but the vast majority of drugs in a B.C. police seizure cited by Smith were not from that program.

Prince George RCMP issued a news release Thursday saying thousands of prescription pills and other drugs have been seized in the past three months. 

In that release, spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said organized crime groups have been redistributing safe supply and prescription drugs, “some of which are then moved out of British Columbia and resold.”

Police did not immediately respond to requests to clarify how police determine pills were diverted from safe supply or how many of these were among the seizure.

Eby said medical professionals who administer safe supply to drug users monitor for risk and “do everything possible to minimize the risk of diversion.”

He also encouraged police to share any information they have about diverted prescribed alternatives with public health authorities.

“If there is a gap in that process we want to address it right away,” he said. 

Smith issued a statement on Friday saying she was concerned that diverted safe supply drugs from B.C., including hydromorphone, may end up being trafficked to Alberta, and she cited the Prince George seizures.

“Alberta has been warning for years that diversion of high-potency opioids from these programs could be diverted and trafficked across Canada, potentially causing irreparable harm and death in communities across the country,” Smith said in the statement. 

“In Alberta, we have made the provision of ‘safe supply’ illegal to prevent this very thing from happening. Unfortunately, that does not stop organized criminals from bringing it here illegally from other provinces.”

She said she has requested an emergency meeting between the federal public safety and mental health and addiction ministers and her counterparts in B.C. to “stop the flow of these high-potency opioids to Alberta.”

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released a review of prescribed safer supply programs in B.C. in December. 

That review said some safe supply clients report diverting hydromorphone in order “to obtain fentanyl or other substances that adequately address their withdrawal and cravings” or to help others who cannot access the program. 

“The impact of using diverted prescription opioids on people at current risk of unregulated drug poisoning remains unclear,” the report said. 

It said anecdotal reports suggest that youth may be accessing the diverted drugs, but current B.C. data does not indicate an increase in opioid use disorder among them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024. 

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

1h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

4h ago

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Former educational assistant from 4 Halton Region schools charged in child exploitation case
Former educational assistant from 4 Halton Region schools charged in child exploitation case

A man from Milton and former educational assistant at four different schools in Halton Region is facing several charges in a child exploitation investigation. The Halton Regional Police Service said...

2h ago

Top Stories

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

1h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

4h ago

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Former educational assistant from 4 Halton Region schools charged in child exploitation case
Former educational assistant from 4 Halton Region schools charged in child exploitation case

A man from Milton and former educational assistant at four different schools in Halton Region is facing several charges in a child exploitation investigation. The Halton Regional Police Service said...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson

York Regional Police appealing for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire near Major Mackenzie and Leslie on Thursday, March 7th. There was someone inside the tow truck at the time, who was able to escape uninjured.

6h ago

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

7h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

9h ago

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.
3:01
Power plants set output records
Power plants set output records

Ontario Power Generation says a pair of generating stations along the golden horseshoe have set production records, while a McMaster expert says now is the time to plan for an expected spike in future demand. David Zura explains.
More Videos