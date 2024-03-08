Fake nurse used forged documents to work at 3 Long Term Care homes: Hamilton police

Hamilton Police have arrested a 29-year-old Mississauga woman after she allegedly used forged documents to obtain nursing jobs at three Long Term Care facilities in the Hamilton area.

Investigators say the suspect held the positions, despite not being qualified, between October 2022 and May 2023.

It’s alleged she was hired after misrepresenting herself as a qualified nurse.

“An investigation led by the Hamilton Police Financial Crimes Unit, revealed that the woman forged a real nurse’s legitimate documents into her own name to obtain employment,” a police release reveals.

Oladoyin (Deborah) Farominiyi is charged with fraud over $,5000, false pretence over $5,000, and four counts of used forged documents.