Ford promises to build as many jails as needed to keep criminals behind bars

Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an announcement in Belleville, Ont., on Friday, March 1, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 8, 2024 11:26 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 11:27 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will build as many jails as needed to keep criminals behind bars “for a long time.”

Ford was asked about overcrowding in Ontario jails during a news conference on an unrelated announcement in Milton, Ont., on Friday morning.

Data obtained by The Canadian Press through freedom-of-information laws shows the majority of Ontario jails are over capacity.

The data also showed the overwhelming majority of inmates in provincial jails are awaiting trial and presumptively innocent.

Ford says he’s “not worried about the criminals” but supports correctional staff and is committed to giving them the resources they need, including building more jails.

The premier has ramped up his tough-on-crime messaging in recent weeks and has come under fire from the legal profession and the opposition after saying his government wanted “like-minded judges” to be tougher on accused criminals.

