Former British leader Theresa May says she’ll quit Parliament before an election this year

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes then-British Prime Minister Theresa May wave before their meeting in Albert, northern France, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Friday, March 8, 2024, that she will quit as a lawmaker when an election is called this year, ending a 27-year parliamentary career that included three years as the nation’s leader during a period roiled by Brexit. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 6:51 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 6:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Friday that she will quit as a lawmaker when an election is called this year, ending a 27-year parliamentary career that included three years as the nation’s leader during a period roiled by Brexit.

May told her local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser, that her work on fighting human trafficking and modern slavery was taking up more of her time and “I have realized that, looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve.”

May, 67, has been the member of Parliament for Maidenhead, west of London, since 1997. She served in several government posts, including home secretary between 2010 and 2016, before being selected as Conservative leader and prime minister in the chaotic aftermath of Britain’s June 2016 vote to leave the European Union. She was Britain’s second female prime minister, after fellow Conservative Margaret Thatcher.

Brexit ultimately derailed her premiership, and she quit as party leader and prime minister in mid-2019 after repeatedly failing to get her divorce deal with the EU through a bitterly divided Parliament.

She also had tense relations with then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused her of “making a mess” of Brexit.

Unlike many former prime ministers, who often make a quick exit from Parliament once out of office, May remained a backbench legislator while three Conservative successors – Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – grappled with the political and economic consequences of Brexit.

She was occasionally critical in public of her more populist successors — especially Johnson, whose political machinations helped cause her downfall.

Sunak tweeted that May “defines what it means to be a public servant.”

Sunak must call an election by the end of the year, but the date is up to him. He has said it is likely to be in the fall. Opinion polls show the Conservatives, in power since 2010, training far behind the main opposition Labour Party.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire
Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down a large stretch of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes in Toronto, leaving many east end GTA drivers scrambling for alternate routes on Friday morning. The truck...

TRAFFIC ALERT

47m ago

Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo
Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo

A man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to The West Mall and Eva Road area just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of gunshots. A man was found...

updated

18m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement ahead of significant rainfall that is expected to begin late Friday. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto...

35m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...

14h ago

