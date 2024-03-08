Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy said the remains were discovered on Friday morning by an excavation crew.

“This is currently a criminal investigation,” he said.

Chakravarthy said it’s too early to say if the remains found belong to one person, or more than one.

The flames tore through the home in Van Scott Drive and McLaughlin Road area at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with witnesses reporting hearing explosions.

The fire destroyed the home, and spread to an adjacent residence causing damage before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

The cause is still under investigation.