India says some of its citizens have been duped into working for the Russian army

FILE- Police officials stand guard during a protest outside Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regional office in Bangalore, India, Oct. 26, 2018. India says several of its citizens have been duped to work with the Russian Army, a day after a federal investigation agency said it had busted a human trafficking network which lured young men to Russia. On Thursday, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation said at least 35 Indian nationals were sent to Russia through these agents. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

By Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 7:19 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 7:26 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities on Friday said they are in talks with Russia’s government about the return of Indian citizens who were duped into working for the Russian army, a day after a federal investigation agency said it broke up a human trafficking network that lured people to Russia under the pretext of giving them jobs.

India’s foreign ministry said the government has initiated action against a network of agents who duped the men into traveling to Russia.

“We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and their eventual return home,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi.

Jaiswal urged Indian citizens not to be deceived by offers by agents of support jobs with the Russian army.

“This is fraught with danger and risk to life,” he said.

On Thursday, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation said at least 35 Indian nationals have been sent to Russia through the agents. It said the men were recruited through social media and local agents.

It said the men were being trained in combat roles and deployed at front-line bases in the Russia-Ukraine war against their wishes. Some of the men were “grievously injured,” it said.

India’s embassy in Moscow on Wednesday confirmed the death of an Indian citizen in Russia whose family told local media that he was recruited by the Russian army. The embassy did not describe the circumstances behind the man’s death but said it was in touch with his family and Russian authorities.

In January, Nepal asked Russia to send back hundreds of Nepali nationals who were recruited to fight against Ukraine. At least 14 Nepali nationals have died in Ukraine, according to Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud.

India considers Russia a time-tested ally from the Cold War era with key cooperation in defense, oil, nuclear energy and space exploration.

It has so far avoided voting against Russia at the United Nations or criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire
Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire and cleanup shut down a large stretch of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes in Toronto for several hours on Friday morning, leaving many east end GTA drivers scrambling for...

TRAFFIC ALERT

22m ago

Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8%
Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8%

The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country. The federal agency’s labour force survey released Friday says...

breaking

4m ago

Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo
Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo

A man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to The West Mall and Eva Road area just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of gunshots. A man was found...

updated

1h ago

Daylight Saving Time arrives on Sunday, clocks 'spring forward' an hour
Daylight Saving Time arrives on Sunday, clocks 'spring forward' an hour

Ready, or not, it's time to "spring forward" this weekend, which means you lose an hour of that precious sleep, but the good news - spring is around the corner. Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at...

0m ago

Top Stories

Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire
Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire and cleanup shut down a large stretch of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes in Toronto for several hours on Friday morning, leaving many east end GTA drivers scrambling for...

TRAFFIC ALERT

22m ago

Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8%
Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8%

The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country. The federal agency’s labour force survey released Friday says...

breaking

4m ago

Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo
Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo

A man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to The West Mall and Eva Road area just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of gunshots. A man was found...

updated

1h ago

Daylight Saving Time arrives on Sunday, clocks 'spring forward' an hour
Daylight Saving Time arrives on Sunday, clocks 'spring forward' an hour

Ready, or not, it's time to "spring forward" this weekend, which means you lose an hour of that precious sleep, but the good news - spring is around the corner. Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.

13h ago

3:01
Power plants set output records
Power plants set output records

Ontario Power Generation says a pair of generating stations along the golden horseshoe have set production records, while a McMaster expert says now is the time to plan for an expected spike in future demand. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

13h ago

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

19h ago

1:52
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving

The Bank of Canada, wary of lowering rates too soon, has kept the overnight interest rate at 5%. But some realtors say commercial banks are offering mortgages at close to that rate - suggesting they may expect a rate drop soon.
More Videos