Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities with the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau claim that between June 2023 and early 2024, the accused made fraudulent transactions through the Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) and ServiceOntario involving over 100 vehicles.

It’s alleged that 24-year-old Milton Hylton used loopholes in ServiceOntario practices that allow authorized individuals to conduct third-party transactions with vehicles. These include registering a vehicle, replacing a permit, changing its colour, obtaining a Used Vehicle Information Package (UVIP), transferring a permit, replacing a licence plate, and paying a fine.

“Several vehicles registered by Hylton as a third party have been identified as re-vin vehicles. Re-vinning is the alteration of a stolen vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (V.I.N.), replacing it with a V.I.N. from another vehicle to pass as legitimate,” a Peel Regional Police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“Some of the vehicles have been located and confirmed to be stolen; however, a large number of these vehicles are still active on the road, and police are making attempts to locate and seize them for examination.”

Man arrested following search warrant

Police contacted several victims, including individuals and businesses, who have had vehicles registered to their name by Hylton.

On Thursday, police executed a warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested the accused. He’s facing 168 charges for uttering forged documents and trafficking of stolen goods.

A police spokesperson said investigators believe that members of Hylton’s family and others close to him could be connected to the crimes and anticipate additional arrests and charges laid.

Authorities are encouraging members of the public who have purchased or conducted business dealings with the accused or his company of Royalty in the Building to contact them.

“This is a large-scale crime affecting many vehicles in multiple jurisdictions across Ontario,” Peel Regional Police wrote. “Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance in locating additional victims and vehicles.”