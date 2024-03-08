Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,737.53, down 57.03 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $96.72 on 16.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 31 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $46.51 on 15.0 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 21 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $32.04 on 8.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $48.36 on 7.6 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 24 cents, or 7.16 per cent, to $3.59 on 6.0 million shares.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down 15 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $59.62 on 5.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up 41 cents, or 4.98 per cent, to $8.64. Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue fell 11 per cent. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported a profit attributable to shareholders of US$186.3 million or 27 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The result compared with a loss of US$74.4 million or 11 cents per share in the last three months of 2022. Revenue totalled US$666.9 million for the quarter, down from US$748.0 million a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press