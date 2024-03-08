New Jersey high school goes on legal offensive to overturn game it lost on blown call

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school that lost a state basketball tournament game when referees wrongly overturned a buzzer-beating basket has asked the state’s education commissioner to delay the title game while it appeals the case in court.

Manasquan initially was declared the winner over Camden in Tuesday night’s Group 2 semifinal New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) game. However, the call was soon overturned when the referees discussed the shot and concluded it came after the buzzer, giving Camden a 46-45 win.

A review of multiple videos of the final seconds clearly showed the shot was in the air and was going into the basket, when the final buzzer sounded, meaning it should have counted. The controversy quickly became a topic of conversation on national news programs and sports radio and television shows

The NJSIAA, which oversee high school athletics in the state, acknowledged Wednesday that the referees made the wrong call but said it would not overturn Camden’s victory. Camden is scheduled to play Newark Tech for the title on Saturday.

In a statement, the agency said it understands Manasquan’s frustration but “the rules are clear — once game officials leave the ‘visual confines of the playing court,’ the game is concluded, and the score is official.” The agency does not use instant replay.

Manasquan asked a state superior court judge to put the upcoming state title game on hold. The judge denied the motion Thursday, ruling the court does not have jurisdiction to stop the game until the state education department and a state appellate court weigh in on the matter.

Manasquan then filed an appeal with Acting DOE Commissioner Kevin Dehmer and hoped he would issue a decision sometime Friday.

“The district and the students in the district are deserved of getting the right outcome to this incident. So we are taking all these necessary steps to try to right the wrong that was done,” Michael Gross, the district’s attorney, told the Asbury Park Press.

Lou Cappelli Jr., an attorney representing the Camden school district, painted Manasquan’s legal battle as sour grapes and a waste of taxpayer money and the court’s time.

“Are we going to go back and look at all 32 minutes of the game and come to the judge and say ‘judge, this wasn’t a foul.’ It’s ridiculous,” Cappelli told the newspaper.

Manasquan Schools Superintendent Frank Kaysan, though, called the matter “a learning situation, a learning environment” for students.

“We want to teach the students at Manasquan that there is a process and procedure when you are on the right side of something to obtain equity, and what we did here is us the process and the procedure the State of New Jersey put into effect –- everyone knows we won the game, but we want to do so using the avenue the state has given us to do it properly.,” Kaysan said.

The Newark school district issued a statement Thursday saying it would not oppose efforts to delay Saturday’s title game if that allowed a court to issue a “correct, full and fair decision.”

It also stated that if the call overturning Manasquan’s basket is found to be incorrect, the court should “overturn that decision in the interest of justice and in the interest of teaching our students a valuable lesson … All of the teams who competed this season deserve to know that adults who make mistakes can have them corrected. This is that time. This is that day.”

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

14m ago

An eviction order doesn't always mean you have to move
An eviction order doesn't always mean you have to move

In Ontario, tenants can only be evicted from a rental home if the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) issues an eviction order. However in some specific circumstances, tenants still have recourse and can...

1h ago

Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill
Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill

Police are searching for suspects after a tow truck was deliberately set on fire with a driver still inside in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning. Officers were called to a plaza near Major Mackenzie...

14m ago

Ford promises to build as many jails as needed to keep criminals behind bars
Ford promises to build as many jails as needed to keep criminals behind bars

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will build as many jails as needed to keep criminals behind bars "for a long time." Ford was asked about overcrowding in Ontario jails during a news conference...

2h ago

