Ottawa residents remember family slain in mass stabbing, hold vigil

A child places flowers on a park table where flowers and teddy bears had been placed during a vigil for the six people killed, Thursday, March 7, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted March 8, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Residents in Ottawa are still reeling after a mass stabbing that killed a mother, her four young children and a family friend.

On Thursday evening, neighbours and community members gathered in a small park in a suburban street for a vigil for the victims.

They brought flowers and teddy bears and lit candles, as they asked what could have led someone to kill four children, among them a baby.

Febrio De-Zoysa, a 19-year-old international student, faces six charges of first-degree murder. He is the only suspect in the case, police said Thursday.

Darshani Ekanyake, 35, was killed Wednesday night along with her seven-year-old son, Inuka Wickramasinghe, and three daughters: Ashwini, 4; Rinyana, 2; and Kelly, two and a half months, who was born in Canada.

Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gemini Amarakoon, 40, whom police described as a family friend, was also killed. The family’s father survived and remains in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“We know there are a lot of questions about why this tragedy occurred. This is the focus of our homicide unit as they diligently investigate this tragic crime,” Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs said Thursday.

Those gathered at the vigil near the home in Barrhaven where the tragedy occurred were asking the same questions that evening.

Therika Ekanayake, who is also from Sri Lanka, said she showed up to the vigil to pay respect to the family. Ekanayake, who is not related to the victim and did not know the family, said the community is shaken.

Roshan Fernando said the Sri Lankan community is a peaceful one. “It’s a big shock for everybody,” he said.

“Hopefully justice will be served for the family.”

Ruth Jacobs, who lives nearby and is a minister, came out to see if she could be of any comfort to her neighbours. “I just feel really, really sad,” she said. “I wonder who could do this to children.”

Ginette, who declined to give her last name, said her granddaughter went to the same school and played with the seven-year-old victim at recess.

“It’s a useless, senseless crime. Why?” she said. “I can’t wrap my head around it.”

“All day, I’ve been trying to figure out how to explain this to her, that the little boy is not going to be at recess anymore.”

Christine Bellini said she’s lived in the area for 35 years. “I never thought this little community would experience such a tragedy,” she said.

Bellini predicted the community would rally around the father.

“I can’t imagine what this poor man is going to do or what he’s going to go through.”

Bhante Suneetha, a resident monk at the Hilda Jayewardenaramaya Buddhist Monastery, said Thursday he knew the family well and had visited him in hospital.

The father, identified in court documents as Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, told Suneetha he arrived home from his evening cleaning job Wednesday night to be attacked as he entered the house.

“He’s in shock, great shock,” Suneetha said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

