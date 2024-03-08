Peru arrests an Iranian man accused of planning an attack on an Israeli citizen

Officers escort Iranian Majid Azizi at police headquarters in Lima, Peru, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Castillo)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 6:36 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 7:12 pm.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Police in Peru on Friday announced the arrest of an Iranian citizen who was purportedly a member of the Iranian Quds Force and had allegedly planned to kill an Israeli citizen in the South American country.

Gen. Óscar Arriola, Peru’s police chief, said in a press conference that Majid Azizi, 56, was arrested in Lima Thursday along with two Peruvian citizens.

Arriola said authorities thwarted the attack against the Israeli. He did not identify the intended target for security reasons.

Police are still looking for a third Peruvian they think was in charge of killing the Israeli man, he said.

Arriola said Azizi entered Lima on March 3, and they were alerted about him by foreign intelligence offices.

The Associated Press couldn’t independently confirm whether Azizi is a member of the Quds Force. Iranian authorities have not commented.

The Quds Force is an elite wing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and oversees foreign operations.

This is the first time Peruvian authorities have announced the arrest of an alleged member of that group.

Arriola said Azizi was captured after withdrawing money from an ATM and, along with the two Peruvians arrested, will remain in prison for an initial 15 days under terrorism charges.

The general said the man intended to return to Iran the same day he was captured.

Azizi is married to a Peruvian woman, he added.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

1h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

4h ago

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Former educational assistant from 4 Halton Region schools charged in child exploitation case
Former educational assistant from 4 Halton Region schools charged in child exploitation case

A man from Milton and former educational assistant at four different schools in Halton Region is facing several charges in a child exploitation investigation. The Halton Regional Police Service said...

2h ago

