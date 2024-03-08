Refinery in Burnaby, B.C., to resume operations after seven-week stoppage

A boat travels past the Parkland Burnaby Refinery on Burrard Inlet at sunset in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The Parkland fuel refinery in Metro Vancouver is set to resume operations Sunday, seven weeks after an "unplanned issue" forced it to shut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 8, 2024 8:59 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 9:12 pm.

BURNABY, B.C. — The Parkland fuel refinery in Metro Vancouver is set to resume operations Sunday, seven weeks after an “unplanned issue” forced it to shut down.

A statement on Parkland’s website says crews will begin the process by turning on the main air blower for the heat system at the facility in Burnaby, B.C.

The company says this “essential step” is expected to produce “periods of elevated flaring, and some potential for odours, noise and smoke.”

Once the facility is up and running, Parkland says it will move into the next phase of its operations by starting to feed crude oil into the refinery.

The company says it’s working closely with the community and regulatory bodies, and there will be continuous, independent air monitoring during the restart process.

The unplanned incident on Jan. 21 blanketed parts of Metro Vancouver with a heavy stench and caused more than 100 complaints from local residents.

Parkland had issued an advisory on its website two days beforehand, saying people who live nearby may notice noise and “higher-than-usual flare” from the facility.

Metro Vancouver monitors emissions of particulates, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide from the Parkland refinery, and the district told the public that air quality objectives for the contaminants were not exceeded during the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat
'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. "$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it's not...

1h ago

Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police...

52m ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

2h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat
'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. "$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it's not...

1h ago

Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police...

52m ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

2h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

2h ago

1:46
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson

York Regional Police appealing for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire near Major Mackenzie and Leslie on Thursday, March 7th. There was someone inside the tow truck at the time, who was able to escape uninjured.

7h ago

2:18
Man shot and killed in Toronto west end shooting
Man shot and killed in Toronto west end shooting

Toronto Police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening outside an Etobicoke condo. Shauna Hunt with the latest.

8h ago

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

8h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

10h ago

More Videos