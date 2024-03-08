Roswell police have new patches that are out of this world, with flying saucers and alien faces

By Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 8:30 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 8:42 pm.

Famous for being the spot where a spacecraft purportedly crashed in 1947, Roswell, New Mexico, has become a mecca for people fascinated by extraterrestrial phenomenon. So it’s only fitting that the city’s police force has uniform patches that are out of this world.

Unveiled on Friday, the new patches feature the official city logo of a flying saucer with a classic beam radiating downward to form the letter “R.” The words “Protect and Serve Those That Land Here” form a circle and are separated by two tiny alien faces with large eyes.

Police Chief Lance Bateman said the department recently ordered an initial batch of 500, with the first ones being handed out just this week. The transition to the new patch is expected to be complete later this year.

Bateman said there had been discussions for a while about retiring the previous patch, which had served the department for more than 30 years. When he took office last summer, that was among the feedback he was getting from rank and file, so he pushed forward with the idea.

Employees submitted about a dozen designs, with most including some reference to UFOs and aliens. Top brass whittled that down to four finalists, and employees voted for the winner — designed by Support Services Sgt. Trong Nguyen — in January.

“It was a clear favorite,” the chief told The Associated Press during a phone interview Friday.

The new patch also incorporates New Mexico’s official state symbol, which is based on the ancient Zia Pueblo symbol of the sun.

The unveiling of the patch came on the same day that the federal government sought to dispel claims that have captivated public attention for decades. A Pentagon study released Friday stated there was no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence, a conclusion consistent with past U.S. government efforts to assess claims.

For those in Roswell, it has become a way of life, as thousands flock there every year to visit the International UFO Museum and Research Center, or to catch the annual UFO festival. Aliens and UFOs are plastered all over business marquees around town.

“At some point you kind of embrace it,” said Bateman, who was born and raised in Roswell.

Aside from the new patch just being cool, the chief said he hopes it will foster more relationships with the community. There are now more resource officers within Roswell’s public schools, and Bateman said he and fellow officers often try to greet students on their way to school in the morning.

“They’ve done an awesome job with the community,” Bateman said of the police force. “I think we’re only getting better, and this will, I think, only enhance it. It opens conversations for the citizens and us.”

___

Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat
'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. "$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it's not...

1h ago

Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police...

57m ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

2h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat
'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. "$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it's not...

1h ago

Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police...

57m ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

2h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

2h ago

1:46
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson

York Regional Police appealing for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire near Major Mackenzie and Leslie on Thursday, March 7th. There was someone inside the tow truck at the time, who was able to escape uninjured.

8h ago

2:18
Man shot and killed in Toronto west end shooting
Man shot and killed in Toronto west end shooting

Toronto Police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening outside an Etobicoke condo. Shauna Hunt with the latest.

8h ago

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

8h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

10h ago

More Videos