Support women for a better future, Governor General says on International Women’s Day

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says supporting women leads to better futures for all.

Simon gave a speech today at an event hosted by the Canadian Club of Ottawa for International Women’s Day, and reflected on her experience as a woman in power.

She says she’s seen women in leadership positions inspire and mentor other women throughout her career.

But she says gender should never limit someone’s potential or ambitions in any field.

Simon says it’s important for generations to pass down knowledge, and she looked to her own grandmother as inspiration during her 50 years of work on Indigenous issues.

She says she wants to use her current position to shine a light on issues affecting women and girls, especially in digital spaces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press