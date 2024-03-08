Toronto Blue Jays sign Canadian slugger Joey Votto to minor-league deal

Former Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands at first base after hitting a single during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands at first base after hitting a single during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

By Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet

Posted March 8, 2024 2:23 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 2:24 pm.

Joey Votto, the likely Hall of Famer from Etobicoke, Ont., announced Friday that he’s signing a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays, the team he cheered for growing up.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports that Votto’s deal contains a base salary of $2-million in the major leagues with an additional $2-million in incentives.

Votto confirmed the transaction in his own tweet on Friday.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues. It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays,” Votto wrote Friday on X.

The move adds intrigue to the Blue Jays’ bench as the 40-year-old Votto has one of the best batting eyes of his generation to go along with 356 career home runs. But he was limited to 65 games a year ago as he returned from a back injury, and hit .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs. How much he can contribute in his 18th career season remains to be seen.

Once he joins the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla., he’ll likely be in the mix for a bench role. His presence will seemingly make it harder for Daniel Vogelbach to break camp with the team on a minor-league deal of his own that would pay $2 million at the big-league level.

The deal is pending a physical and could be made official in the coming days.

Votto spent the first 17 seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, hitting .294/.409/.511 on his way to six all-star selections and an MVP. A source said other contending teams pursued Votto before he signed with Toronto.

Also in competition for spots on the Blue Jays’ bench are Santiago Espinal, Eduardo Escobar, Ernie Clement, Davis Schneider and Spencer Horwitz.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

9m ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

7m ago

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill
Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill

Police are searching for suspects after a tow truck was deliberately set on fire with a driver still inside in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning. Officers were called to a plaza near Major Mackenzie...

1h ago

Top Stories

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

9m ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

7m ago

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill
Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill

Police are searching for suspects after a tow truck was deliberately set on fire with a driver still inside in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning. Officers were called to a plaza near Major Mackenzie...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

2h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

4h ago

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.

19h ago

3:01
Power plants set output records
Power plants set output records

Ontario Power Generation says a pair of generating stations along the golden horseshoe have set production records, while a McMaster expert says now is the time to plan for an expected spike in future demand. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

19h ago

More Videos