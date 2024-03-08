Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill

Police are searching for suspects after a tow truck was deliberately set on fire with a driver still inside in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a plaza near Major Mackenzie Drive East and Leslie Street around 5 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

When police arrived they found a truck fully engulfed in flames.

The truck was occupied when the fire started but police say the driver escaped without injury. The truck that was parked next to the truck on fire was doused with the flammable liquid but did not ignite.

Some nearby businesses were damaged but no other injuries were reported.

Security footage released by police show two masked suspects in dark clothing approach two white trucks parked side by side, dousing them with liquid before igniting a device and throwing it on the trucks.

One of the trucks quickly goes up in flames while the other drives away. The driver of the truck on fire can be seen getting out and moving away from the vehicle.

The released recording jumps ahead and shows firefighters using a hose as they work to put out the almost completely burnt up vehicle.

The footage shows the suspects arriving to the plaza in a blue, four-door sedan. No other suspect information has been made available.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information, including anyone with a video recording of the area, to contact them.