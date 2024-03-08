The Big Story

Could we learn to talk to whales?

whale
A whale in the sea. (Photo by Todd Cravens)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 8, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 8:14 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, there’s a chance that one day, we humans could have a conversation with whales. Seriously. Scientists are working on a way to make it happen.

Ross Andersen is a staff writer at The Atlantic, where he wrote about the efforts to decipher whale communication patterns. “The idea is if we could record enough sperm whale clicks … you could them dump them into a large-language model basically, and get them to start generating the clicks,” says Andersen, “that would be the first step, in potentially decoding their language.”

If technology does eventually allow us to talk to these majestic mammals, what should we say? And what message might they send back?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire
Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire and cleanup shut down a large stretch of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes in Toronto for several hours on Friday morning, leaving many east end GTA drivers scrambling for...

TRAFFIC ALERT

20m ago

Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8%
Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8%

The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country. The federal agency’s labour force survey released Friday says...

breaking

1m ago

Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo
Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo

A man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to The West Mall and Eva Road area just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of gunshots. A man was found...

updated

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement ahead of significant rainfall that is expected to begin late Friday. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto...

2h ago

Top Stories

Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire
Westbound 401 express closed from DVP to Allen due to tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire and cleanup shut down a large stretch of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes in Toronto for several hours on Friday morning, leaving many east end GTA drivers scrambling for...

TRAFFIC ALERT

20m ago

Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8%
Economy adds 41,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate rises to 5.8%

The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country. The federal agency’s labour force survey released Friday says...

breaking

1m ago

Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo
Man fatally shot inside vehicle outside Etobicoke condo

A man is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to The West Mall and Eva Road area just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of gunshots. A man was found...

updated

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement ahead of significant rainfall that is expected to begin late Friday. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.

13h ago

3:01
Power plants set output records
Power plants set output records

Ontario Power Generation says a pair of generating stations along the golden horseshoe have set production records, while a McMaster expert says now is the time to plan for an expected spike in future demand. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

13h ago

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

19h ago

1:52
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving

The Bank of Canada, wary of lowering rates too soon, has kept the overnight interest rate at 5%. But some realtors say commercial banks are offering mortgages at close to that rate - suggesting they may expect a rate drop soon.
More Videos