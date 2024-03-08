What is Ramadan and how do Muslims observe the Islamic holy month?

FILE - Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Ampera Bridge in Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara, File)

By Mariam Fam, The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 1:38 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 1:42 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Observant Muslims the world over will soon be united in a ritual of daily fasting from dawn to sunset as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan starts. For Muslims, it’s a time of increased worship, charity and good deeds. Socially, it often brings families and friends together in festive gatherings around meals to break their fast. Ramadan is followed by the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

This year, Ramadan comes as the latest Israel-Hamas war has killed thousands of Palestinians, left much of Gaza in ruins and created a humanitarian catastrophe, with many Palestinians there, especially in the devastated northern region, scrambling for food to survive. Some Muslims have been brainstorming how to remain mindful of the Palestinians’ plight during Ramadan, including through making donations, saying prayers or incorporating Palestinian traditional symbols in how they mark the holy month.

WHEN IS RAMADAN?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons.

The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon; this year, the first day is expected to be on or around March 11.

Muslim communities may start Ramadan on different days, due to declarations by multiple Islamic authorities around the globe on whether the crescent has been sighted or different methodologies used to determine the start of the month.

WHY AND HOW DO MUSLIMS FAST?

Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage.

Muslims see various meanings and lessons in observing the fast.

It’s regarded as an act of worship to attain God-conscious piety and one of submission to God. The devout see benefits including practicing self-restraint, cultivating gratitude, growing closer to God, and feeling for the poor and hungry.

The daily fast in Ramadan includes abstaining from all food and drink; not even a sip of water is allowed from dawn to sunset before breaking the fast in a meal known as “iftar” in Arabic. Those fasting are expected to also refrain from bad deeds, such as gossiping, and increase good deeds.

Muslims typically stream into mosques for congregational prayers and dedicate more time for religious contemplation and the reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

Charity is a hallmark of Ramadan. Among other ways of giving, many seek to provide iftar for the needy, distributing Ramadan boxes filled with pantry staples, handing out warm meals alongside such things as dates and juice or helping hold free communal meals.

Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal, called “suhoor,” to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast.

ARE THERE EXEMPTIONS FROM FASTING?

Yes. There are certain exemptions from fasting, such as for those who are unable to because of illness or travel. Those unable to fast due to being temporarily ill or traveling need to make up for the missed days of fasting later.

WHAT ARE SOME CULTURAL AND SOCIAL TRADITIONS ASSOCIATED WITH RAMADAN?

Muslims are ethnically and racially diverse and not all Ramadan traditions are rooted in religion. Some customs may transcend borders, while others can differ across cultures.

Many social rituals center on gathering and socializing after the daily fast. Some Muslims decorate their homes, put out Ramadan-themed tableware and centerpieces or throng to markets and Ramadan bazaars.

In Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, Ramadan is typically a festive time.

Colorful lanterns, in different shapes and sizes, dangle from children’s hands and adorn homes or the entrances of buildings and stores. Ramadan songs may be played to welcome the month. So-called Ramadan tents, featuring food and entertainment, pop up to cater to gatherings.

Ramadan’s soundscape in Egypt has traditionally included the pre-dawn banging on drums by a “mesaharati” who roams neighborhoods, calling out to the faithful, sometimes by name, to awake them for the suhoor meal.

NEW TV SHOWS, COMMUNAL MEALS

A line-up of new television shows is another fixture of the month in some countries, and advertisers compete for the attention of viewers.

In various regions, some Muslims worry that the month is being commercialized, and that an emphasis on decorations, TV shows, outings or lavish iftar banquets, especially in the social media era, can detract from Ramadan’s religious essence. Others feel that a balance can be struck and that, done in moderation, such rituals are part of the month’s festive spirit.

In Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, Ramadan rituals vary across regions, with some influenced by local cultures or other faith traditions.

Thousands of villagers who live on the slopes of Mount Merapi in Central Java welcome Ramadan with Nyadran, a Javanese ritual influenced by Hinduism and Buddhism that includes visiting, cleaning and decorating ancestors’ graves.

People in Indonesia’s deeply conservative Aceh province slaughter animals during Meugang festivities. The meat is cooked and shared in a communal feast with family, friends, the poor and orphans.

Hundreds of residents in Tangerang, a city just outside the capital of Jakarta, flock to the Cisadane River to wash their hair with rice straw shampoo and welcome the fasting month with a symbolic spiritual cleansing.

After evening prayers, many boys and girls across Sumatra island parade through the streets. They carry torches and play Islamic songs.

In India, home to more than 200 million Muslims making up a large minority group in the country, stalls lining many streets sell such things as dates, sweets and freshly cooked food. At night, some New Delhi neighborhoods become lively as Muslims head to mosques to attend prayers.

Some Indian Muslims also visit holy shrines dedicated to Sufi saints, which are decorated with lights and colorful flowers.

In the United States, home to a diverse, small but growing Muslim population, gathering at mosques and Islamic centers when possible for iftar meals and prayers provides many Muslim families with a sense of community. Some Muslims also organize or attend interfaith iftar meals.

Some big U.S. retailers have started catering to Ramadan shoppers, selling such things as Ramadan-themed decor.

___

Associated Press writers Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Mariam Fam, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

6h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

7h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

6h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

10h ago

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

6h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

7h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

6h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.

7h ago

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

7h ago

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

13h ago

1:52
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving

The Bank of Canada, wary of lowering rates too soon, has kept the overnight interest rate at 5%. But some realtors say commercial banks are offering mortgages at close to that rate - suggesting they may expect a rate drop soon.
2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.
More Videos