With dissent stifled, some Russians help political prisoners by writing them letters of support

A woman writes a letter to political prisoners in the office of the liberal party Yabloko in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The party hosts monthly letter-writing evenings across the country. With protests all but stifled, more and more Russians at home and abroad are seeking to help political prisoners by writing them letters. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

By Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 12:32 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 12:42 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — For Margarita, a 33-year-old event planner in St. Petersburg, the prison death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny was devastating news that left her dispirited and longing to take some sort of action.

But she said she had “no courage or strength” to stage a protest in Russia’s increasingly repressive climate, where even the most innocuous expression of dissent can land people in jail.

Then she saw a call by activists urging people to write letters to female political prisoners for International Women’s Day on March 8. She bought postcards for herself and several acquaintances to sign in what she saw as a safe and simple expression of support for the growing number of those imprisoned for their beliefs.

It’s an activity that has gained significant interest, not just from those who are too intimidated to take to the streets at home but also from those Russians who fled the country as President Vladimir Putin intensified his crackdown on dissent. He is seeking another six years in office in an election this month that he is all but certain to win.

“It’s a huge movement,” journalist and prisoner rights activist Zoya Svetova told The Associated Press. “It is, in a sense, resistance in its own way.”

Memorial, Russia’s oldest and most prominent rights group, says the number of political prisoners in the country has grown from 40 in 2014 to nearly 680 this year. OVD-Info, another prominent rights group, estimates there are 1,143 people behind bars on politically motivated charges.

The number of prosecutions grew rapidly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and public criticism of the war was outlawed.

“I can easily imagine myself in the shoes of someone who was detained and prosecuted on politically motivated charges,” said Margarita, who asked not to be identified by her surname for fear of retribution. Receiving “words of support even from people I don’t know” would be encouraging, she added.

Some take part quietly, like Margarita, with a small group of friends who mail their letters and postcards.

Others opt for online services used by many penal colonies and detention centers. These work like regular email, in which greetings to inmates are printed by prison officials. Handwritten replies from prisoners are scanned and emailed back to the original senders.

Despite efforts to isolate some political prisoners — Navalny repeatedly complained about failing to receive letters from his wife — and the general secrecy of the penal system, these services have operated unimpaired so far.

Multiple grassroots groups host regular letter-writing events, providing guidance to those who haven’t done it before.

One such organization, “Letters of Freedom,” hosts regular evening sessions in the capitals of Armenia and Georgia, and helps others in Russia and abroad hold similar events. Activists keep a detailed, up-to-date database of prisoners, their addresses and even interests. Founder Ivan Lyubimov said the group keeps in touch with 80 political prisoners, and 105 responded to activists at least once.

It’s a personal mission for Lyubimov, a graphics designer from Yekaterinburg who left Russia for Armenia in late 2022. He spent a month in jail for anti-war protests and knows how important it is to receive support from the outside.

The group provides a list of prisoners and addresses, tips on how to write a letter to someone you haven’t met, and other advice, including prison censorship rules.

It ships handwritten letters to Russia, where volunteers mail them to prisons and relay any responses. The mail can take about two months, Lyubimov said, but it’s cheaper to use than the online services.

The group posts some of the responses from prisoners on social media, along with announcements of thematic letter-writing campaigns, like marking New Year’s and International Women’s Day holidays, or what prisoners might want to read in the letters.

The letters must be written in Russian, without profane language and avoiding topics that might not make it past the censors or put both prisoners and senders at risk, including criticism of authorities. The group urges caution about references to the war in Ukraine.

Prisoners “live in an information vacuum,” so any news or current events are of interest, said Alexander Mishuk of Letters of Freedom.

“In general, we try to focus on more human, simple things, talking about life, things that happen to us, something positive. We try to focus on things that we can have in common with the person,” he said.

Organizers often ask participants simply to sign postcards of birthday greetings to political prisoners, said Konstantin, an organizer in Berlin who spoke on condition that his last name not be used for fear of retribution.

They try to hold an event at least once a month, he said.

Daria Gorchakova, a Letters of Freedom activist in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, said the number of participants and organizers has been rising.

“As repressions grow harsher, it remains one of the few safe ways to support people who fell victim to these repressions and generally influence the situation somehow,” she said, adding that while it won’t stop the crackdown, it helps prisoners and also gives a sense of purpose to those writing the letters or organizing the campaigns.

Russia’s liberal political party Yabloko hosts monthly letter-writing evenings in cities across Russia and gets positive feedback from inmates.

“Russian prison is a peculiar place, and for many, attention from the outside, from beyond the prison walls … increases the level of safety,” party chairman Nikolai Rybakov said.

On Feb. 29, Yabloko’s Moscow office was crowded with people hunched over several desks, signing postcards and writing letters.

“We express our support, wish them health, wish them to take care,” said David Davtyan, a Muscovite who attended. “They’re the future of Russia, the free future of Russia that we all talk about, hope for and that will inevitably come.”

Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

5h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

5h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

8h ago

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

5h ago

Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago. Authorities...

5h ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.

6h ago

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

5h ago

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

12h ago

1:52
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving

The Bank of Canada, wary of lowering rates too soon, has kept the overnight interest rate at 5%. But some realtors say commercial banks are offering mortgages at close to that rate - suggesting they may expect a rate drop soon.
2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.
More Videos