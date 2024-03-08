WWE strikes deal with Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime, will feature brand on center of ring mat

This photo provided by the WWE shows a wrestling mat with the Prime logo featured prominently. WWE has struck a deal with YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI’s beverage brand Prime that will see its logo featured on the center of a WWE wrestling ring mat. It's a first for the sports entertainment company. (Courtesy of WWE via AP)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 8:12 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 8:56 pm.

WWE has struck a deal with Prime, the beverage brand of YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, that will see its logo featured on the center of a WWE wrestling ring mat, a first for the sports entertainment company.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Prime Hydration will become the exclusive official hydration drink partner of the WWE.

Prime Hydration will have center mat branding at WWE premium live events including WrestleMania and Money In The Bank. The deal also gives it match sponsorships, co-presenter designations at future premium live events, and social support from WWE personalities.

The agreement further strengthens Paul’s relationship with TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE. In January 2023, UFC, which is also part of TKO, announced that it struck a multiyear global marketing partnership with Prime, making it the official sports drink of the mixed martial arts organization.

Paul has also been wrestling for WWE since 2022. Two months ago, the social media personality, who currently holds the WWE’s United States Championship, announced on Instagram that he renewed his contract with the sports entertainment company.

Paul initially became known to many people through YouTube, where he has 23.5 million subscribers. WWE is a powerhouse on the social media platform, surpassing 100 million subscribers.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat
'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. "$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it's not...

1h ago

Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police...

57m ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

2h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat
'Not about the money': Toronto woman offers $10K reward for missing cat

A woman from Toronto is going to great lengths to help locate her missing Savannah cat, offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can safely return him. "$10,000 sounds like too much. For me, it's not...

1h ago

Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Man faces over 160 charges for fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

A man from Brampton is facing over 160 charges from an investigation into an unlicensed car dealer and broker who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent sale and transfer of vehicles, Peel Regional Police...

57m ago

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

Human remains have been discovered inside a Brampton home that was destroyed in a fire on Thursday afternoon and Peel's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Peel police Cst. Nikhil Chakravarthy...

2h ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

2h ago

1:46
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson

York Regional Police appealing for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire near Major Mackenzie and Leslie on Thursday, March 7th. There was someone inside the tow truck at the time, who was able to escape uninjured.

8h ago

2:18
Man shot and killed in Toronto west end shooting
Man shot and killed in Toronto west end shooting

Toronto Police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening outside an Etobicoke condo. Shauna Hunt with the latest.

8h ago

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

8h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

10h ago

More Videos