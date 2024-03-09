A cleaner finds 2 dead babies in glass bottles in a vacated Hong Kong apartment. Police arrest 2

By The Associated Press

Posted March 9, 2024 12:43 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 12:56 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — A cleaning person found two dead baby boys in glass bottles in the living room of a vacated apartment in Hong Kong, police said Saturday. A man and a woman, believed to be the parents, have been detained.

The bottles were 30 centimeters (1 foot) tall and the bodies had no obvious signs of injury, Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak of the New Territories North division told reporters. He said an autopsy would be conducted to try to determine the age of the babies and whether they were dead at birth.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were detained on suspicion of illegal disposal of bodies. Au Yeung said the pair lived in the apartment and are believed to be a couple.

The landlord sent the cleaning person to the apartment Friday after the tenants moved out. Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK reported that the bodies were “soaked in liquid and kept in bottles.”

