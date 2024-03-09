A paramilitary group at war with Sudan’s military endorses a cease-fire during holy fasting month

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted March 9, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 12:12 pm.

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese paramilitary group battling the country’s military in a nearly yearlong ruinous conflict endorsed Saturday a resolution by the U.N. Security Council calling for a cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The group, known as the Rapid Support Forces, said in a statement that it hopes the resolution, adopted by the U.N. Security Council on Friday, would help deliver crucially needed humanitarian assistance to millions of Sudanese trapped in the fighting across the Northeastern African country.

Ramadan, during which adult Muslims are required to fast from dawn to sunset, is expected to start on or around Monday, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

The RSF said it views the initiative as a “crucial opportunity” for the warring parties to embark on negotiations to find a political settlement to the conflict.

“We view this as a crucial opportunity to initiate earnest discussions that could catalyze a political pathway. This pathway must culminate in a durable ceasefire, foster security and stability, and result in a substantive resolution that addresses the foundational issues of the historical crisis in Sudan,” it said.

Sudan’s military has already supported a call by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a Ramadan cease-fire. In his Thursday appeal, Guterres warned Thursday that the conflict threatens Sudan’s unity and “could ignite regional instability of dramatic proportions.”

Sudan plunged into chaos in April last year, when long-simmering tensions between its military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo broke into street battles in the capital, Khartoum. The fighting broke out during Ramadan last year.

Fighting spread to other parts of the country, especially urban areas, but in Sudan’s western Darfur region it took on a different form, with brutal attacks by the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces on ethnic African civilians. Thousands of people have been killed.

The 15-member Security Council voted overwhelmingly in favor of the British-drafted cease-fire resolution, with 14 countries in support and only Russia abstaining. The resolution expressed “grave concern over the spreading violence and the catastrophic and deteriorating humanitarian situation, including crisis levels, or worse, of acute food insecurity, particularly in Darfur.”

The head of the World Food Program, Cindy McCain, said earlier this week that the conflict risks creating the world’s largest hunger crisis, with some 18 million people across Sudan facing acute hunger, including 5 million who face starvation.

The conflict has uprooted more than 10 million people either to safer areas inside Sudan or to neighboring countries, according to U.N. agencies. South Sudan received 600,000 people who fled the fighting in Sudan.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa residents hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing
Ottawa residents hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing

A vigil for the six victims of a deadly mass stabbing in Ottawa is taking place today. The vigil is scheduled to be held at Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two adults and...

25m ago

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton
Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a Brampton park last month. Peel police say a 56-year-old man was walking along a footpath near Duggan Park in the area of Ken...

5h ago

Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Brampton
Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Brampton

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to an establishment in the area of Kennedy Road and Orenda Road...

2h ago

Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking
Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking

A 21-year-old Montreal man has been charged in a carjacking event at a luxury dealership in Brampton. Peel police say a man went to a dealership in the area of Mayfeild Road and Dixie Road on March...

50m ago

Top Stories

Ottawa residents hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing
Ottawa residents hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing

A vigil for the six victims of a deadly mass stabbing in Ottawa is taking place today. The vigil is scheduled to be held at Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two adults and...

25m ago

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton
Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a Brampton park last month. Peel police say a 56-year-old man was walking along a footpath near Duggan Park in the area of Ken...

5h ago

Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Brampton
Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Brampton

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to an establishment in the area of Kennedy Road and Orenda Road...

2h ago

Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking
Montreal man charged in Brampton dealership carjacking

A 21-year-old Montreal man has been charged in a carjacking event at a luxury dealership in Brampton. Peel police say a man went to a dealership in the area of Mayfeild Road and Dixie Road on March...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.

12h ago

1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 

17h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

18h ago

5:21
How to prepare for daylight saving time
How to prepare for daylight saving time

Our clocks are set to spring forward an hour. Faiza Amin spoke with Dr. Dave Greenberg about the impacts the time change has on our bodies.

20h ago

1:46
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson

York Regional Police appealing for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire near Major Mackenzie and Leslie on Thursday, March 7th. There was someone inside the tow truck at the time, who was able to escape uninjured.

23h ago

More Videos