At least 10 dead and 10 missing as landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island

By The Associated Press

Posted March 9, 2024 7:09 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 7:12 am.

PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rains have triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, killing at least 10 people and leaving 10 others missing, officials said Saturday.

Tons of mud, rocks and uprooted trees rolled down a mountain late Friday, reaching a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages in Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra province, said Doni Yusrizal, who heads the local disaster management agency.

Rescuers pulled out seven bodies in the worst-hit village of Koto XI Tarusan, and recovered two others in two neighboring villages, said National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson Yusrizal. Ten are still missing.

He said that 46,000 people had fled to a temporary government shelter after the flood and landslide buried 14 houses while 20,000 houses were flooded up to the roof.

“Relief efforts for the dead and missing were hampered by power outages, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris,” Yusrizal said.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

The Associated Press

