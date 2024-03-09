Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková is crowned Miss World in India

Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic waves after she was crowned Miss World in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Rajanish Kakade, The Associated Press

Posted March 9, 2024 10:53 pm.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 10:56 pm.

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World at a glittering contest held in India on Saturday night.

Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was the first runner-up among 112 contestants in the competition held in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

“Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honored to represent my country and the values of ‘beauty with a purpose’ on a global platform,” Pyszkova said.

After the reigning Miss World, Karoline Bielawska of Poland, passed the crown to her, Pyszková waved to the large crowd at the Jio World Convention Center and hugged some of the other contestants.

The event showcased the rich tapestry of India’s culture, traditions, heritage, arts and crafts, and textiles to a massive global audience. The participants wore heavily embroidered skirts and blouses and danced to popular Bollywood songs.

The beauty competition returned to India for the first time in 28 years.

India’s Sini Shetty exited after making it to the final eight. Six Indian women have won the title, including Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chillar (2017).

The 71st Miss World beauty pageant was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young from the Philippines.

Rajanish Kakade, The Associated Press



